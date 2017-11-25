Nov 25, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Liberty Stadium
Paul Clement critical of referee performance

Clement critical of referee performance
Swansea City manager Paul Clement hits out at Stuart Atwell for his officiating of the Swans' goalless draw with Bournemouth.
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 18:48 UK

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has criticised referee Stuart Atwell for "not a very good performance" in his side's goalless draw at home with Bournemouth this afternoon.

The Swans thought they had the lead just before the break when Wilfried Bony fired home after connecting with Renato Sanches's aerial shot, only for Atwell to rule the goal out after adjudging Jordan Ayew to have fouled Nathan Ake in the build-up.

The result kept the Welsh side in the bottom three, albeit arresting a result of four straight league defeats, and Clement spoke afterwards of a "pleasing" display.

"[It was] not a very good performance from him (Attwell), but I'd rather talk about my team," he told BBC Sport. "They showed the passion and enthusiasm to play today and I think the supporters were happy with what they saw.

"It's a pleasing performance. We were really good in spells and it is something to build on.

"The way we played after the break was settled and in control. We didn't get that break to get all three points, but the fans were patient when we made errors and that was a big, big help."

Next up for Swansea is a daunting trip to Chelsea on Wednesday as part of the midweek round of Premier League fixtures.

