Bony, Renato Sanches return to fitness

Paul Clement says that Swansea City will have a "virtually fully-fit squad" to choose from at Burnley, as Renato Sanches and Wilfried Bony are back in contention.

Bony has not featured since the Swans' defeat to West Ham United on September 30, while Sanches's absence dates back to the October 21 loss at the hands of Leicester City.

Both men have returned to training this week, however, while Leon Britton and Angel Rangel - absent against Brighton & Hove Albion last time out - are also back in contention.

"Both will be available for selection," BBC Sport quotes Clement as saying. "It is good to have them back as they are players that can bring a lot to the quality of the squad. We will, as it stands, go into this game with virtually a fully-fit squad."

Kyle Bartley is Swansea's only absentee ahead of the trip to Turf Moor next Saturday, as the Welsh outfit look for just a third win of the season at the 12th attempt.