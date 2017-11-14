Team News: Daryl Murphy leads line for Ireland

World Cup
Nov 14, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Aviva Stadium
Rep. IrelandRepublic of Ireland
vs.
Denmark
 

Team News: Daryl Murphy leads line for Republic of Ireland

Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill opts to keep striker Daryl Murphy in his starting lineup for the second leg of the World Cup playoff with Denmark.
After Saturday's goalless draw in Copenhagen, Murphy's place in attack had been under threat, but O'Neill has decided to keep faith in the Nottingham Forest forward.

The only change to the starting lineup sees David Meyler - who was suspended for the first leg - replace Callum O'Dowda on the right flank.

Denmark manager Age Hareide has made two alterations to his team, with Andreas Christensen and Yussuf Poulsen being brought into the team.

Peter Ankersen and Andreas Cornelius are the players to make way, with Nicklas Bendtner having to make do with a place on the bench.

Republic of Ireland: Randolph; Ward, Clark, Duffy, Christie; Brady, Meyler, Arter, Hendrick, McClean; Murphy

Denmark: Schemichel; Christensen, Kjaer, Bjelland, Larsen, Eriksen, Kvist, Delaney, Poulsen, Jorgensen, Sisto

