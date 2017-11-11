World Cup
Nov 11, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Denmark
vs.
Rep. IrelandRepublic of Ireland
 

Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill hints at positive tactics in Denmark

Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill hints that he will encourage his side to push for victory in the first leg of their World Cup playoff with Denmark.
Last Updated: Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 11:45 UK

Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill has suggested that he will instruct his players to remain on the front foot in the first leg of their World Cup playoff with Denmark.

O'Neill is looking to lead the Green Army to their first World Cup since 2002 after earning a place in the eight-team playoffs with the runners-up spot behind Serbia in Group D.

Ireland would likely take a draw from Saturday's clash in Copenhagen, but O'Neill has hinted that is not currently the mindset within his squad.

O'Neill is quoted by The Mirror: "These are tough matches, but we've put ourselves in this position — so don't die wondering. Getting to the Euros last summer was big, but this is even bigger and getting there would be fantastic.

"Over these two matches, we have to find ourselves in front. We remain unbeaten away from home in this campaign, which is no mean feat and testament to the character of the side.

"While every international side has limitations, we'll try to stay as strong as we can and play to our strengths which is the most important thing - and something we always do."

Ireland head into the game having recorded successive wins over Moldova and Wales.

Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill hints at positive tactics in Denmark
