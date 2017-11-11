Schmeichel: 'Denmark pitch horrendous'

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel blasts the playing surface after his side drew with the Republic of Ireland on Saturday.

The first leg of the World Cup play-off tie in Copenhagen ended in a 0-0 stalemate, with the game perfectly set up for Tuesday's return leg in Dublin.

The winner of the second leg will progress to the finals in Russia next summer, with Denmark still able to benefit from the away goals rule following the weekend's result.

For us, we need to be more clinical," Leicester City stopper Schmeichel told Sky Sports. "We didn't quite get our game going today.

"It was a horrendous pitch, it was very disappointing from our point of view. There was no grass on it. We were trying to play some fast football but we had to take an extra touch each time to secure the ball.

"I hear that the Irish pitch is a little bit better so hopefully we can get our play to go a little bit smoother. It made a little bit of difference, but it's no excuse. It was the same for them."

Opposite number Darren Randolph made a number of good saves to deny Denmark and keep the tie in the balance next week.