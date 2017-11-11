Nov 11, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Denmark
0-0
Rep. IrelandRepublic of Ireland
 
FT

Kasper Schmeichel: 'Denmark pitch was hurrendous'

Schmeichel: 'Denmark pitch horrendous'
Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel blasts the playing surface after his side drew with the Republic of Ireland on Saturday.
Sunday, November 12, 2017 at 11:50 UK

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has blasted the playing surface after his side drew with the Republic of Ireland on Saturday.

The first leg of the World Cup play-off tie in Copenhagen ended in a 0-0 stalemate, with the game perfectly set up for Tuesday's return leg in Dublin.

The winner of the second leg will progress to the finals in Russia next summer, with Denmark still able to benefit from the away goals rule following the weekend's result.

For us, we need to be more clinical," Leicester City stopper Schmeichel told Sky Sports. "We didn't quite get our game going today.

"It was a horrendous pitch, it was very disappointing from our point of view. There was no grass on it. We were trying to play some fast football but we had to take an extra touch each time to secure the ball.

"I hear that the Irish pitch is a little bit better so hopefully we can get our play to go a little bit smoother. It made a little bit of difference, but it's no excuse. It was the same for them."

Opposite number Darren Randolph made a number of good saves to deny Denmark and keep the tie in the balance next week.

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill asks 'Is it bigger than a bread bin?' during his side's Euro 2016 qualifier with Germany.
Your Comments
