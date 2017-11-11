World Cup
Nov 11, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Denmark
0-0
Rep. IrelandRepublic of Ireland
 
FT

Result: Republic of Ireland claim first-leg draw in Copenhagen

Result: Ireland claim first-leg draw in Copenhagen
© AFP
Republic of Ireland hold on for a goalless draw in the first leg of their World Cup qualifying playoff against Denmark in Copenhagen.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 21:51 UK

Republic of Ireland will take a 0-0 draw into Tuesday night's World Cup qualifying playoff second leg against Denmark after holding on for a stalemate in Copenhagen this evening.

The Boys in Green had their backs to the wall almost throughout but were able to claim a creditable result, arguably swinging the tie in their favour ahead of the return fixture in Dublin three days from now.

Pione Sisto wasted Denmark's best chance in a dominant first half but, despite seeing more than three-quarters of the ball, there was to be no way through for the Scandinavian outfit at the Parken Stadium.

Ireland, showing one change from last time out - Callum O'Dowda coming in for the suspended David Meyler - sat deep from the off and allowed their opponents to dominate the ball.

Darren Randolph was forced into a smart double stop 12 minutes in to keep out Jens Larsen and Andreas Cornelius in quick succession, as the host started to turn possession into chances.

Next to come close for the Red-White was Christian Eriksen, who struck the ball well from 25 yards out but sent it too central for Randolph to routinely keep out.

Nicolai Jorgensen and Sisto also squandered first-half chances, the latter getting on the end of a parried Eriksen shot but failing to keep the follow-up attempt on target.

Ireland's only opening of any note during the opening 45 minutes fell the way of Cyrus Christie, who almost lofted the ball over Kasper Schmeichel late in the half, before Jeff Hendrick's shot was eventually blocked aside.

Despite the defensive display, the visitors - aiming to reach their first World Cup finals since 2002 - were doing all that was required to keep the opposition out and take a draw into the return fixture.

They managed to achieve that by remaining strong at the back for the remainder, restricting the Danes to minimal clear-cut chances.

Ciaran Clark almost created an opportunity for himself at the other end, meanwhile, and Shane Duffy also headed right down the middle for Schmeichel to collect.

Denmark finished the game on top, though, coming close to snatching a winner through substitute Yussuf Poulsen and Larsen, the former of whom had his headed attempt from six yards out turned over the bar by Randolph.

Jeff Hendrick (L) of Ireland and Karol Linetty of Poland vie for the ball during the Euro 2016 Group D qualifying football match between Poland and the Republic of Ireland at the Stadion Narodowy in Warsaw on October 11, 2015.
Read Next:
Hendrick trains with ROI squad
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Callum O'Dowda, David Meyler, Darren Randolph, Andreas Cornelius, Christian Eriksen, Nicolai Jorgensen, Pione Sisto, Jeff Hendrick, Cyrus Christie, Kasper Schmeichel, Ciaran Clark, Shane Duffy, Yussuf Poulsen, Jens Larsen, Football
Your Comments
More Republic of Ireland News
Ireland's coach Martin O'Neill attends the Euro 2016 group E football match between Ireland and Sweden at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis on June 13, 2016. The match ended in a 1-1 draw
Result: Republic of Ireland claim first-leg draw in Copenhagen
 Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill asks 'Is it bigger than a bread bin?' during his side's Euro 2016 qualifier with Germany.
Martin O'Neill: 'Everything to play for in Dublin'
 Irish players celebrate next to a dejected Joe Ledley after the World Cup qualifier between Wales and the Republic of Ireland on October 9, 2017
Harry Arter: 'World Cup finals place now feels closer'
O'Neill hints at positive tactics in DenmarkHendrick trains with ROI squadKeane not thinking about club managementTrio drop out of Republic of Ireland squadMartin O'Neill "delighted" with ROI draw
NI to face Switzerland in WC playoffsEngland up three places in world rankingsRobbie Brady avoids FIFA punishmentTony Pulis hails 'brilliant' James McCleanEngland in top tier of Nations League
> Republic of Ireland Homepage
More Denmark News
Ireland's coach Martin O'Neill attends the Euro 2016 group E football match between Ireland and Sweden at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis on June 13, 2016. The match ended in a 1-1 draw
Result: Republic of Ireland claim first-leg draw in Copenhagen
 Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill asks 'Is it bigger than a bread bin?' during his side's Euro 2016 qualifier with Germany.
Martin O'Neill "delighted" with Republic of Ireland draw
 Germany's defender and captain Philipp Lahm (front-R) holds up the World Cup trophy as he celebrates on with his teammates after winning the 2014 FIFA World Cup final on July 13, 2014
World Cup 2018: Who has qualified for Russia?
Result: Germany held by spirited Denmark teamLive Commentary: Denmark 1-1 Germany - as it happenedTeam News: Trapp handed Germany debutKasper Schmeichel targets swift returnAgger announces retirement from football
Result: Ritchie's strike enough to stop DenmarkLive Commentary: Scotland 1-0 Denmark - as it happenedKasper Schmeichel calms injury fearsEriksen relishing Sigurdsson reunionMichael Laudrup turns down Denmark job
> Denmark Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 