Bendtner: 'Denmark have the advantage'

World Cup
Nov 14, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Aviva Stadium
Rep. IrelandRepublic of Ireland
vs.
Denmark
 

Niklas Bendtner is confident that Denmark can overcome Republic of Ireland and make it to the World Cup finals, predicting a more open game at the Aviva Stadium.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, November 12, 2017 at 21:38 UK

Denmark striker Niklas Bendtner has insisted that his side "have a slight advantage" heading into their World Cup qualifying playoff second leg against the Republic of Ireland.

The Red-Whites had the better of the chances in Copenhagen during Saturday night's opening 90-minute tussle, forcing opposition keeper Darren Randolph into a couple of big stops.

Bendtner admits that Denmark fell short of their target to take a lead to the Aviva Stadium for next week's return match, but believes that his side are in a better position as away goals could come into effect at the end of the finely-poised tie.

"The goal for us was to win the match, 100%," Sky Sports News quotes him as saying. "We also had the best chances and, with a little bit more luck, we could have scored one. But we maybe have a slight advantage in that, if both teams score a goal, we will be the ones who go through.

"We're going down there to try to win the match. I can't say what's going to happen, but we're prepared to play 120 minutes if that's what it takes. I think it will be a different match. They know that they can't play a match where they have to stay so deep.

"They know that they have to come out and try to score, so I think it's going to be a little bit more open. They will come more out, which allows us to get more space. It will be a more interesting match."

Ireland are unbeaten in five international meetings with Denmark, keeping clean sheets in each of the last three of those.

Kasper Schmeichel applauds during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Leicester City on August 26, 2017
