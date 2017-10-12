FIFA investigating Tim Cahill celebration

World Cup 2014 section header

A FIFA spokesman confirms that Tim Cahill's celebration after scoring an extra-time winner for Australia against Syria is being investigated.
Last Updated: Thursday, October 12, 2017 at 17:48 UK

World football governing body FIFA has launched an investigation amid suggestions that Tim Cahill was paid for a sponsored celebration during Australia's win over Syria.

The Melbourne City striker scored twice in the World Cup qualification playoff tie on Tuesday morning, including a goal in extra time to earn the Aussies a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Cahill celebrated his winner by making a 'T' sign with his hands, which Australian online travel agency TripADeal later thanked him for on social media.

"Did you catch @tim_cahill, our new brand ambassador, doing the TripADeal 'T' after he scored the winning goal last night? Congratulations Tim!" the Instagram post read.

A FIFA spokesman has now confirmed via Sky Sports News that the celebration is being looked into.

"FIFA is reviewing and analysing the reports from the referees and the match commissioners for all matches in FIFA competitions," the spokesman said. "Events which require further attention may be communicated accordingly."

Niklas Bendtner was previously fined £80,000 by UEFA in 2012 for exposing underwear showing the brand of a betting company .

Tim Cahill of Australia celebrates his goal during the International Friendly match between Australia and Ecuador at The Den on March 5, 2014
