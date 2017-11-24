Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio to miss Malaga clash

Real Madrid announce that midfielder Marco Asensio will miss the club's La Liga clash with Malaga due to a pelvic injury.
Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio has been ruled out of his side's La Liga encounter with Malaga.

On Tuesday night, Asensio played the full 90 minutes as Real ran out 6-0 winners over APOEL in the Champions League, but the Spanish giants have revealed that the highly-rated playmaker will be absent from the fixture with Malaga on Saturday.

A club statement read: "Following tests carried out on Asensio by the Real Madrid Sanitas medical team, he's been diagnosed with an external obturator injury in the right leg. His recovery will be monitored."

The 21-year-old has played a total of 16 games for Real in all competitions this season, although seven of those outings have come from the bench.

Real also expect Asensio to miss the Copa del Rey meeting with Fuenlabrada and next weekend's league meeting with Athletic Bilbao.

Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo have a chat during the Champions League game between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid on September 26, 2017
Gareth Bale back in Real Madrid training
