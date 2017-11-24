Marco Asensio to miss Malaga clash

Real Madrid announce that midfielder Marco Asensio will miss the club's La Liga clash with Malaga due to a pelvic injury.

On Tuesday night, Asensio played the full 90 minutes as Real ran out 6-0 winners over APOEL in the Champions League, but the Spanish giants have revealed that the highly-rated playmaker will be absent from the fixture with Malaga on Saturday.

A club statement read: "Following tests carried out on Asensio by the Real Madrid Sanitas medical team, he's been diagnosed with an external obturator injury in the right leg. His recovery will be monitored."

The 21-year-old has played a total of 16 games for Real in all competitions this season, although seven of those outings have come from the bench.

Real also expect Asensio to miss the Copa del Rey meeting with Fuenlabrada and next weekend's league meeting with Athletic Bilbao.