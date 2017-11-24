Gareth Bale back in Real Madrid training

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane reveals that Gareth Bale is back training with the Spanish giants.
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has revealed that Gareth Bale is back training with the Spanish giants.

Bale has only made five La Liga appearances this season after struggling with a calf problem in late September, before injuring his thigh during training in early November.

It has been suggested that Los Blancos are ready to ditch the 28-year-old next summer due to his constant injury problems.

Zidane, however, in addition to revealing that Bale had returned to training, paid tribute to the Welshman's qualities, branding him "an important player" for the Spanish and European champions.

"The important thing is that he is with us, that he trains. That will stop all the negative things happening around him," Zidane told reporters. "I do not know when he will play. We will see, but he feels good and today he trained without any pain."

"We know what he can bring to us. He is strong, powerful, very good technically and he works hard. When he has played he has always done well. A lot is spoken about his injuries, but he is an important player for us. He knows that, I know that and everyone does."

Bale has not turned out for Real Madrid since their Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund at the end of September.

expand
 