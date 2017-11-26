Live Commentary: Monaco 0-0 PSG

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Ligue 1 clash between Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Louis II.

The hosts come into this match knowing that defeat would leave them nine points adrift of their opponents at the top of the table, but they are unbeaten at home in the league so far this calendar year.

PSG, meanwhile, are yet to taste defeat in any competition this season and go into the game in blistering form having scored 24 goals during an ongoing five-match winning streak.

Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action courtesy of our minute-by-minute updates below.