Live Commentary: Monaco 0-0 PSG

Nov 26, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Stade Louis II. (Monaco)
0-0
Live Commentary: Monaco 0-0 Paris Saint-Germain

Sports Mole brings you live text coverage of the Ligue 1 showdown between champions Monaco and leaders Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Louis II.
Last Updated: Sunday, November 26, 2017 at 20:09 UK

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Ligue 1 clash between Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Louis II.

The hosts come into this match knowing that defeat would leave them nine points adrift of their opponents at the top of the table, but they are unbeaten at home in the league so far this calendar year.

PSG, meanwhile, are yet to taste defeat in any competition this season and go into the game in blistering form having scored 24 goals during an ongoing five-match winning streak.

Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action courtesy of our minute-by-minute updates below.


4 minMonaco will, of course, know exactly what to expect from Mbappe, but if they had forgotten then that is an early warning - not to mention another glimpse of Neymar's brilliance. It really was a clinical move from the visitors.

2 minCHANCE! Huge chance for Mbappe to mark his return to his former club with a goal inside two minutes! It is sensational play from Neymar as he uses brilliant footwork to escape two Monaco defenders before threading a perfectly-weighted ball through for Mbappe. Mbappe beats Subasic to the ball and skips around the keeper, but he can only find the side-netting with the goal gaping. That should have been 1-0!

2 minAlmost an early chance for Monaco to break forward as Rabiot gives the ball away inside his own half, but Falcao cannot take advantage and the attack breaks down.

1 minKICKOFF: Here we go then! Monaco get us underway at the Stade Louis II!

7.58pmRight, we're just a couple of minutes away from kickoff now, so let's have a quick reminder of the team news...

MONACO STARTING XI: Subasic; Glik, Jemerson, Raggi; Touré, Fabinho, Moutinho, Tielemans, Jorge; Falcao, Keita Balde

PSG STARTING XI: Areola; Alves, Marquinhos, Silva, Kurzawa; Verratti, Rabiot, Draxler; Mbappe, Cavani, Neymar


7.56pmThe corresponding fixture last season ended in a 3-1 win for Monaco with Moutinho and Fabinho among those on the scoreline, which was the champions' fifth win in their last 15 league meetings with PSG.

That may not sound like the most impressive record on the face of it, but considering they have lost just once in that time, with nine draws, it is safe to say that Monaco have had the better of this fixture in the league over the past decade.


7.54pmPSG also won the Coupe de la Ligue final 4-1 and Coupe de France semi-final 5-0 towards the tail end of last season, but in the league it has been a different story.

Monaco are unbeaten in their last three Ligue 1 clashes with PSG stretching back to a 3-0 defeat at home in August 2015, with their most recent contest ending 1-1 in January when Bernardo Silva scored in the 92nd minute after Cavani had given PSG the lead nine minutes from time.


7.52pmPSG have won the past three meetings between these two sides across all competitions, but each of those have come in various cup matches.

The most recent was a come-from behind 2-1 win for PSG in the Trophee des Champions - the French Super Cup to you and me - at the start of this season, when Alves and Rabiot scored in the second half to cancel out Sidibe's opener.


7.50pmPREDICTION: Right, we're 10 minutes away from kickoff at the Stade Louis II, which means that it is time for a prediction!

Against any other team in Ligue 1 most would automatically back a PSG win here, but Monaco are so strong at home - at least domestically - and always seem to raise their game when playing PSG. There should hopefully be goals between the divisions two best attacking outfits, but I think they could cancel each other out.

SPORTS MOLE SAYS: Monaco 2-2 PSG


7.48pmUnai Emery's side have also won 13 of their 17 Ligue 1 away games so far this calendar year, although they have drawn two of their last four and not won back-to-back games on the road since September - something they could achieve tonight.

Only Monaco can match PSG's away points haul so far this season, although the Parisiens have played a game fewer yet still managed to score the most goals (17).


7.46pmPSG have only lost one of their last 33 Ligue 1 outings heading into tonight's match, a run which stretches all the way back to December 17 of last year, but that defeat - and indeed all of their dropped points so far this season - came away from home.

It would not be fair to suggest that the capital outfit are week on the road, though - they are unbeaten in their last nine away games across all competitions and have scored three or more goals in five of their eight trips so far this season, after all.


7.44pmPSG's goalscoring exploits have arguably been even more impressive in the Champions League, where Wednesday night's 7-1 hammering of Celtic took them onto 24 goals from their five group games - already a tournament record for the groups with a game still to play.

Despite their perfect record PSG are not quite guaranteed top spot in Group B yet, but they would need to fall to a heavy defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich on the final matchday to let it slip from this position.


7.42pmWith such a devastating attacking lineup it is no surprise that PSG are faring so well domestically and abroad, and they have scored two or more goals in 14 of their last 16 league outings - including three or more on eight separate occasions already this season.

It will not come as a huge revelation that PSG boast the best attack in Ligue 1 this season with 43 goals from only 13 games, and they have also kept things relatively tight at the other end with only Montpellier having conceded fewer.


7.40pmThroughout the opening months of the campaign it was hard to see how PSG could improve much further, but if anything they have managed that over the last five games, all of which have ended in convincing victories for Unai Emery's side.

Indeed, PSG have scored 24 goals during those five games at a staggering average of 4.8 per game, while in all competitions they have found the back of the net 69 times in 19 outings this season, still yielding a healthy average of 3.6 per game.


7.38pmPSG are the only remaining unbeaten team in Ligue 1 this season, and that record stretches to all competitions having lifted the Trophee des Champions and established themselves among the favourites to win the Champions League too with a string of superb performances.

The Parisiens' unbeaten run now stands at 23 games stretching back to last term, with 20 wins in that time since a 3-1 defeat to Nice in April.


7.36pmPSG's big summer spending has immediately re-established them as French football's dominant force after seeing their four-year reign come to an end at the hands of Monaco last season, with the capital outfit having started this campaign in scintillating fashion.

Unai Emery's side have dropped just four points in the league all terms, building a six-point lead over Monaco in the process which they could extend even further tonight.


7.34pmOnly perfect PSG have picked up more home points in Ligue 1 than Monaco so far this season, while only the leaders have scored more goals too, with Monaco finding the back of the net 21 times in six appearances at an average of 3.5 per game.

Indeed, home and away Monaco have picked up the same number of points in their opening 13 games this term as they did on their way to the title last season, although this time around they have much stiffer competition.


7.32pmMonaco have lost three of their last six home games across all competitions due to their dreadful Champions League form, though, and they could lose back-to-back home outings for the first time since September 2015 this evening.

One thing we should be guaranteed tonight is goals, though. Monaco have not failed to score in a home league game since PSG's last win here in August 2015, finding the back of the net in all 42 matches since. Indeed, they have scored two or more goals in 15 of their ongoing 16-match home league unbeaten streak.


7.30pmMonaco have won 26 of their 32 Ligue 1 matches in 2017 so far, losing just two of those, while they strung together a magnificent run of 16 consecutive wins at the end of last term and beginning of this before falling to defeat at the hands of Nice in September.

At home Monaco are now unbeaten in their last 16 Ligue 1 outings, including all 15 so far this calendar year, with just one draw in that time and the rest victories.


7.28pmThat Champions League form means that Monaco come into this match having only won one of their last four games across all competitions and just three of their last 10, with four defeats in that time too.

However, they are unbeaten in their last four Ligue 1 outings, including three wins and three clean sheets, with the only exception coming in their most recent league match when they were held by surprise package Amiens.


7.26pmMonaco are not doing a great deal wrong, then, but their form across all competitions has been patchy of late and they come into tonight's match off the back of a damaging Champions League defeat in midweek.

Leonardo Jardim's side fell to a 4-1 home loss at the hands of RB Leipzig on Tuesday, ensuring that last season's semi-finalists will finish bottom of Group G. Many would have made Monaco favourites to win that group too as they were up against Leipzig, Besiktas and Porto, but they have picked up only two points from the 15 on offer.


7.24pmIn truth, the fact that Monaco are still PSG's closest challengers for the title is impressive considering how many key players they lost from their title-winning squad, which was the first Monaco team to win the Ligue 1 crown since 2000.

Only leaders PSG have scored more that the Principality's 35 from 13 games, while just two teams have conceded fewer too.


7.22pmIt really is a star-studded team that PSG bring to the Stade Louis II this evening, but Monaco will be confident of becoming the first team to stop them this season given their impressive record against the capital outfit in recent years, not to mention their pressing need for victory.

The reigning champions already find themselves six points adrift of PSG at the top of the Ligue 1 table, and another defeat this evening would see that gap grow to nine - which could well be unassailable considering PSG's brilliant form.


7.20pmThere are three changes to this PSG side from the one that beat Nantes last weekend, with Yuri, Pastore and Di Maria being replaced by Kurzawa, Draxler and Mbappe, and the fact that Unai Emery can name a team with the likes of Di Maria, Meunier and Pastore on the bench shows just how strong his squad is.

the defence of Alves, Silva, Marquinhos and Kurzawa has a distinctly Brazilian feel to it, and there is plenty more flair in midfield too.


7.18pmNeymar and Mbappe are not far behind, though, with the £200m world-record signing directly contributing to 21 goals in his 14 appearances since joining PSG, scoring 13 times and assisting eight more, including eight goals and five assists in nine Ligue 1 games.

Mbappe, meanwhile, has scored seven goals and provided seven assists in 13 appearances for the club, four of which on each count have come in Ligue 1.


7.16pmThe productivity of that front three has been frightening so far this season, and despite the huge transfer fees surrounding Neymar and Mbappe, it is Edinson Cavani who has arguably been the most impressive of the lot.

The Uruguayan striker has scored a phenomenal 23 goals in just 21 games across all competitions this season, while in Ligue 1 alone he has 15 goals and two assists in 12 outings.

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani celebrates after scoring during the Champions League win over Celtic on September 12, 2017© Offside


7.14pmToure in for Lopes is the only change made by Monaco from their heavy home defeat to RB Leipzig in the Champions League, while PSG are unchanged from their only Champions League exploits which saw them thrash Celtic 7-1 at the Parc des Princes.

That means starts again for the front three of Neymar, Cavani and Mbappe, the latter of whom returns to the Stade Louis II for the first time since leaving the club during the summer on an initial loan deal which will turn into a £166m permanent move at the end of the season.


7.12pmLemar has been sidelined since the beginning of November and remains absent for tonight's game, while Traore also misses out through injury today, but there is better news on the injury front where Sidibe is concerned as the defender is deemed fit enough for the bench.

Almamy Toure also returns to the fold for Monaco and could feature in a wing-back role tonight should Monaco opt to play three at the back rather than a 4-4-2 system.


7.10pmThe issue for Monaco this season has been the lack of support for Falcao when it comes to shouldering the goalscoring mantle.

Last season they had the likes of Mbappe, Bernardo Silva and a fully fit Thomas Lemar around him in the final third of the pitch, but this season the next highest scorers for Monaco in Ligue 1 have been Traore and Keita, both of whom have only three goals apiece. Keita starts this evening, but Monaco need more goals from elsewhere if they are to catch the leaders.


7.08pmFalcao may have lost many of the star players that surrounded him during Monaco's brilliant run to the Ligue 1 title and Champions League semi-finals last season, but his own goalscoring has not slowed.

The Colombian international has found the back of the net 13 times in just 10 Ligue 1 appearances so far this term, while in all competitions his scoring rate is also impressive at 16 goals in 17 outings. He will likely be Monaco's main dangerman this evening.


7.06pmWhat can we make of those two sides, then?

Well, starting with the hosts they have seemingly resisted the temptation to mimic PSG's 4-3-3 formation, instead choosing to stick with what looks like a 4-5-1 system this evening which will see the in-form Radamel Falcao lead the line alone.


7.04pmPSG STARTING XI: Areola; Alves, Marquinhos, Silva, Kurzawa; Verratti, Rabiot, Draxler; Mbappe, Cavani, Neymar

7.02pmMONACO STARTING XI: Subasic; Glik, Jemerson, Raggi; Touré, Fabinho, Moutinho, Tielemans, Jorge; Falcao, Keita Balde

7pmGood evening! Thank you very much for joining Sports Mole for tonight's huge Ligue 1 clash between the top two in the table as Monaco welcome Paris Saint-Germain to the Stade Louis II!

The champions currently trail PSG by six points and know that defeat tonight could spell the end of their title hopes after just 14 games of the season, with the free-spending capital outfit in scintillating form at the moment.

It promises to be a thrilling contest between two high-scoring sides, but before we take a closer look let's first check out the team news...


Your Comments
