Brown: 'Nobody likes to concede seven'

Celtic captain Scott Brown has given his reaction to the mauling that his team suffered in the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain.

Brendan Rodgers's side initially caused a shock when Moussa Dembele scored inside the first minute, but the elation did not last long.

In the end, the Ligue 1 giants secured a 7-1 victory at Parc des Princes, with Neymar, Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe, Marco Verratti and Dani Alves getting on the scoresheet.

"Some of the goals were sloppy, the first three goals maybe," Brown told BT Sport."They have top class players. We lost our shape and our focus when they scored a few quick goals.

"We need to be lucky and get some breaks. Take nothing away from them they played really well. Losing seven goals, nobody likes to do that. We tried to play, we don't ping it long and defend for 90 minutes, that's not the gaffer's philosophy."

Celtic have picked up just three points from five games in the group phase.