Edinson Cavani: "Neymar will take the next penalty"

Cavani:
Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar will take the club's next penalty, as boss Unai Emery steps in to thaw any tension between the Brazilian and Edinson Cavani.
Last Updated: Sunday, November 19, 2017 at 20:29 UK

Edinson Cavani has revealed that Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery has awarded penalty duties to Neymar for the time being.

The two players had an on-field spat earlier this season during the 2-0 win over Lyon, as Neymar was made to step aside and watch his teammate miss from 12 yards.

There is little risk of a repeat incident the next time PSG are awarded a spot kick, however, with the Brazil international being given the nod to take the next one.

"The coach has decided that Neymar will take the next penalty," Cavani told reporters following his side's 4-1 victory against Nantes.

Neymar has reportedly grown upset at the Parc des Princes, just three months after arriving from Barcelona in a record-breaking deal worth £198m.

Neymar in action during the Ligue 1 match between Guingamp and Paris Saint-Germain on August 13, 2017
PSG 'deny claim Neymar has release clause'
