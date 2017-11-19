Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar will take the club's next penalty, as boss Unai Emery steps in to thaw any tension between the Brazilian and Edinson Cavani.

The two players had an on-field spat earlier this season during the 2-0 win over Lyon, as Neymar was made to step aside and watch his teammate miss from 12 yards.

There is little risk of a repeat incident the next time PSG are awarded a spot kick, however, with the Brazil international being given the nod to take the next one.

"The coach has decided that Neymar will take the next penalty," Cavani told reporters following his side's 4-1 victory against Nantes.

Neymar has reportedly grown upset at the Parc des Princes, just three months after arriving from Barcelona in a record-breaking deal worth £198m.