Neymar 'wants to choose when to play'

Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar allegedly demands the ability to choose when he plays for the French side.

Football's world-record signing Neymar is reportedly said to have demanded the ability to pick and choose which games he plays for Paris Saint-Germain.

The 25-year-old moved to the French capital from Barcelona over the summer in a record £200m transfer, penning a five-year deal with corresponding wages thought to be in excess of £500,000 a week.

The Brazilian's career at PSG has got off to a fine start on the pitch, with 13 goals and eight assists in his 14 appearances to date, but he is said to have frayed relations with manager Unai Emery and had a high-profile falling-out with teammate Edinson Cavani earlier this season.

According to Yahoo! Sport, Neymar believes that he should not be required to play every game - in addition to the league and Champions League, PSG are also alive in both domestic cup competitions - and has made his feelings clear to the club's hierarchy.

"Neymar is really upset with Emery," a source told the publication. "Because of Cavani, style of play, and privileges Neymar wants. He wants to be able to decide when he doesn't have to play a game."

Neymar, who has missed three games to date through injury and suspension, recently hit out at journalists for "tiresome" speculation that he is already planning for a move to Barca's arch rivals Real Madrid.