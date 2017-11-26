Team News: Kylian Mbappe starts on Monaco return

Kylian Mbappe is included in Paris Saint-Germain's starting lineup for this evening's trip to former club Monaco, as the visitors look to tighten their hold on top spot.

Kylian Mbappe has been included in Paris Saint-Germain's starting lineup for this evening's Ligue 1 trip to former club Monaco.

The France international swapped sides in the summer on an initial loan deal, which is expected to be made permanent next summer for a fee of close to £175m.

PSG boss Unai Emery has opted to stick with the superstar triumvirate of Mbappe, Neymar and Edinson Cavani at the Stade Louis II, as the visitors aim to extend their lead at the top of the division.

Emery has set his side out in a 4-3-3 formation, with Julian Draxler being given the nod alongside Adrien Rabiot and Marco Verratti, while Lucas Moura and Christopher Nkunku again miss out on squad selection entirely.

Radamel Falcao is tasked with leading the line for the home side, meanwhile, likely starting just ahead of Senegal international Keita Balde.

Manager Leonardo Jardim appears to have gone with a three-man backline, meaning that Almamy Toure and Jorge will be given licence to power forward down the flanks from their starting wing-back positions.

PSG, currently six points better off than the reigning Ligue 1 champions, have won three and drawn four of their last eight visits to the Principality.

Monaco: Subasic; Glik, Jemerson, Raggi; Toure, Fabinho, Moutinho, Tielemans, Jorge; Falcao, Keita Balde

Subs: Benaglio, Sidibe, Ndoram, Ghezzal, Lopes, Diakhaby, Carrillo

Paris Saint-Germain: Areola; Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Kurzawa; Verratti, Rabiot, Draxler; Mbappe, Cavani, Neymar

Subs: Trapp, Kimpembe, Meunier, Berchiche, Lo Celso, Pastore, Di Maria

