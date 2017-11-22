Nov 22, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Parc de Princes
Attendance: 46,288
PSGParis Saint-Germain
7-1
Celtic
Neymar (9', 22'), Cavani (28', 79'), Mbappe (35'), Verratti (75'), Alves (81')
FT(HT: 4-1)
Dembele (1')
Simunovic (35'), Bitton (45')

Dani Alves: 'Neymar has not surprised me'

Paris Saint-Germain defender Dani Alves has 'not been surprised' by the performances of Neymar this season.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, November 23, 2017 at 12:19 UK

Paris Saint-Germain defender Dani Alves has claimed that he has 'not been surprised' by the performances of Neymar at the French club this season.

Neymar joined PSG in a world-record move from Barcelona during the summer, and the Brazilian has scored 13 times and provided 10 assists in 14 appearances during the 2017-18 campaign.

Alves has insisted that the 25-year-old, who scored twice in PSG's 7-1 win over Celtic in the Champions League on Wednesday night, arrived in Paris "to make the difference".

"He is here for that. It is not a surprise for me," Alves told reporters. "He came here to make the difference, and people can buy tickets and see the best, not just from him but the whole team.

"Every day, we get ready to give our best for the supporters that come to watch PSG. As I said, it is not a surprise because [Neymar] did it like that his whole career, and it is not going to be different here."

PSG have scored 24 times and conceded just once in their five Champions League group matches this season.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers looks nervous on the bench during his side's 7-0 Champions League loss away to Barcelona at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
Your Comments
Harry Kane and Dele Alli pictured from behind during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on October 14, 2017
Report: Harry Kane, Dele Alli top Real Madrid summer wishlist
 Julian Draxler in action for Paris Saint-Germain against Barcelona on February 14, 2017
Liverpool, Arsenal want Julian Draxler loan?
 Neymar in action during the Ligue 1 match between Guingamp and Paris Saint-Germain on August 13, 2017
Neymar unhappy with Real Madrid transfer speculation
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Paris Saint-GermainPSG1311204393435
2MonacoMonaco1392235132229
3Lyon1375132151726
4Marseille137422718925
5NantesNantes137241213-123
6Caen13616914-519
7Saint-EtienneSt Etienne135351418-418
8Montpellier HSCMontpellier1345498117
9Bordeaux134541719-217
10Toulouse134451217-516
11Rennes134361517-215
12AmiensAmiens134361114-315
13Dijon134361722-515
14Troyes134361318-515
15GuingampGuingamp134361422-815
16Angers132831720-314
17Nice134271520-514
18StrasbourgStrasbourg133461524-913
19Lille133371219-712
20Metz131111524-194
> Full Version
 