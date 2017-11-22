Dani Alves: 'Neymar has not surprised me'

Paris Saint-Germain defender Dani Alves has 'not been surprised' by the performances of Neymar this season.

Paris Saint-Germain defender Dani Alves has claimed that he has 'not been surprised' by the performances of Neymar at the French club this season.

Neymar joined PSG in a world-record move from Barcelona during the summer, and the Brazilian has scored 13 times and provided 10 assists in 14 appearances during the 2017-18 campaign.

Alves has insisted that the 25-year-old, who scored twice in PSG's 7-1 win over Celtic in the Champions League on Wednesday night, arrived in Paris "to make the difference".

"He is here for that. It is not a surprise for me," Alves told reporters. "He came here to make the difference, and people can buy tickets and see the best, not just from him but the whole team.

"Every day, we get ready to give our best for the supporters that come to watch PSG. As I said, it is not a surprise because [Neymar] did it like that his whole career, and it is not going to be different here."

PSG have scored 24 times and conceded just once in their five Champions League group matches this season.