Bilic turns down West Brom job?

Slaven Bilic has reportedly turned down an approach from West Bromwich Albion to discuss the vacant managerial job at The Hawthorns.

The Baggies dismissed Tony Pulis on Monday following a run of just two wins from their previous 21 Premier League games, leaving them close to the drop zone.

Bilic, meanwhile, was himself a managerial casualty earlier in November as West Ham United sacked the Serbian with the East London club in the bottom three.

According to The Sun, West Brom owner Guochuan Lai was interested in talking to Bilic about becoming Pulis's replacement.

However, the report claims that Bilic is spending time with his family at present and is not considering a return to football until the new year.

Bilic joined West Ham in 2015 and led the club to seventh and 11th place in his first two seasons as their manager.