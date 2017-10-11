World Cup
Oct 11, 2017 at 12.30am UK at ​Allianz Parque
Brazil
3-0
Chile
Paulinho (55'), Jesus (57', 93')
Coutinho (40'), Neymar (45')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Sanchez (54'), Isla (68')

Tite: 'Brazil are one of the World Cup favourites'

Tite: 'Brazil one of World Cup favourites'
© AFP
Brazil head coach Tite says that his team are one of the favourites heading into the 2018 World Cup.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at 17:53 UK

Brazil head coach Tite has said that his team are one of the favourites heading into the 2018 World Cup.

The nation had already qualified for Russia 2018 prior to last night's game against Chile, in which they rounded off their qualification campaign with a 3-0 win.

"Brazil are a favourite at the World Cup, by the football presented, the campaign completed, by level, performance plus results... Brazil are one of the teams, yes," Tite told reporters.

"I have said that France are at a very strong level too. Rising players like [Kylian] Mbappe, [Alexandre] Lacazette, [Antoine] Griezmann. Look at the offensive trio. And there is also world champions Germany."

Speaking about Argentina's qualification, Tite added: "Argentina deserved to qualify and it's not only one game that defines the team. It's a sequence of regular matches.

"Perhaps Argentina have been benefitted by the talent of [Lionel] Messi. His quality... there's no news on talking about Messi's talent."

Brazil finished 10 points ahead of second-placed team Uruguay, as Paulinho opened the scoring and Gabriel Jesus added a brace to secure the victory.

Germany's defender and captain Philipp Lahm (front-R) holds up the World Cup trophy as he celebrates on with his teammates after winning the 2014 FIFA World Cup final on July 13, 2014
Read Next:
World Cup 2018: Who has qualified?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Tite, Kylian Mbappe, Alexandre Lacazette, Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi, Paulinho, Football
Your Comments
More Brazil News
Tite participates in a Brazil training session at the team headquarters in Sao Paulo on June 15, 2016
Tite: 'Brazil are one of the World Cup favourites'
 Germany's defender and captain Philipp Lahm (front-R) holds up the World Cup trophy as he celebrates on with his teammates after winning the 2014 FIFA World Cup final on July 13, 2014
World Cup 2018: Who has qualified for Russia?
 Gabriel Jesus of Brazil takes a pass during the FIFA Under-20 World Cup semi-final against Senegal on June 17, 2015
Result: Chile lose in Brazil to miss out on World Cup qualification
Live Commentary: Brazil 3-0 Chile - as it happenedNeymar blasts "inhuman" conditionsEngland to play Germany, Brazil friendliesResult: Brazil unable to find a way past BoliviaLive Commentary: Bolivia 0-0 Brazil - as it happened
Porn movie filmed at Brazil's Maracana stadium?Coutinho returns to Liverpool trainingBrazil stars head back to England on private jetMan City, Liverpool 'team up to hire private jet'England 'plan Brazil, Germany friendlies'
> Brazil Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City76102222019
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd76102121919
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs7421145914
4Chelsea7412126613
5Arsenal7412118313
6Burnley733175212
7Liverpool73311312112
8Watford73311112-112
9Newcastle UnitedNewcastle731376110
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom723268-29
11Huddersfield TownHuddersfield723257-29
12Southampton722357-28
13Stoke CityStoke7223711-48
14Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton721459-47
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham7214713-67
16Everton7214412-87
17Leicester CityLeicester7124912-35
18Swansea CitySwansea712438-55
19Bournemouth7115411-74
20Crystal Palace7007017-170
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 