Tite: 'Brazil one of World Cup favourites'

Brazil head coach Tite has said that his team are one of the favourites heading into the 2018 World Cup.

The nation had already qualified for Russia 2018 prior to last night's game against Chile, in which they rounded off their qualification campaign with a 3-0 win.

"Brazil are a favourite at the World Cup, by the football presented, the campaign completed, by level, performance plus results... Brazil are one of the teams, yes," Tite told reporters.

"I have said that France are at a very strong level too. Rising players like [Kylian] Mbappe, [Alexandre] Lacazette, [Antoine] Griezmann. Look at the offensive trio. And there is also world champions Germany."

Speaking about Argentina's qualification, Tite added: "Argentina deserved to qualify and it's not only one game that defines the team. It's a sequence of regular matches.

"Perhaps Argentina have been benefitted by the talent of [Lionel] Messi. His quality... there's no news on talking about Messi's talent."

Brazil finished 10 points ahead of second-placed team Uruguay, as Paulinho opened the scoring and Gabriel Jesus added a brace to secure the victory.