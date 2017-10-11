Live Commentary: Brazil 3-0 Chile - as it happened

Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action courtesy of our minute-by-minute updates below.

Behind Brazil, though, there is a scramble for places with Chile one of six teams fighting for the three remaining automatic qualifying spots and one playoff place.

Brazil have already safely booked their place in next summer's tournament, doing so back in March to become the first nation aside from hosts Russia to qualify.

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole 's live text coverage of the World Cup qualifying match between Brazil and Chile at Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo.

11.30pm Good evening! Thank you very much for joining Sports Mole for tonight's match as Brazil host Chile in Sao Paulo to bring the South American leg of World Cup qualification to a close. There is still much to be decided tonight and, while Brazil have long since confirmed their place in Russia, just four points separate second from seventh so it promises to be a mad scramble for qualification tonight. I will keep you up to date with all the major goings on elsewhere - including a huge night for Lionel Messi and Argentina who are currently in sixth place - but our main focus will be on this one between Brazil and third-placed Chile. Before I take you through just how tight things are in the qualifying table, let's first have a look at the team news...

11.32pm BRAZIL STARTING XI: Ederson; D. Alves, Marquinhos, Miranda, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Ederson; D. Alves, Marquinhos, Miranda, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Paulinho , R. Augusto; Coutinho, Neymar, G. Jesus

11.34pm CHILE STARTING XI: Bravo; Isla, Medel, Jara, Beausejour; Aránguiz, Valdivia, Tucu Hernández; Fuenzalida; Alexis Sanchez, Vargas

11.36pm What can we make of those two teams, then? Well, Brazil have had their place on the plane to Russia confirmed for longer than any other team aside from the hosts, but manager Tite has developed a reputation for refusing to take his foot off the gas and he proves that again by naming a strong starting XI for this evening's match. The star of the show is, of course, Neymar, whose record at international level is quite remarkable. The world's most expensive footballer has scored 52 goals in just 80 appearances for his country, and Pele's all-time record of 77 draws ever closer for the in-form PSG forward. © SilverHub

11.38pm Brazil are far from a one-man team, though, and they have plenty of attacking talent on show tonight - primarily in the form of a couple of Premier League superstars. Gabriel Jesus's fine form since his move to Manchester City has seen him become the first-choice striker for Brazil now, and tonight will be a particularly special occasion for his as he returns to the home of his former club Palmeiras. He played his final match for the club almost a year ago before completing his move to Manchester City, where he has only gone from strength to strength. Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho also starts tonight having been influential for the Reds since returning following a disrupted summer of transfer rumours.

11.40pm Further back, Barcelona's Paulinho is the only player aside from Neymar to have reached double figures of international goals in the current Brazil squad, and he starts tonight alongside Real Madrid's Casemiro and Renato Augusto. It is an unchanged midfield and attack from the draw with Bolivia last time out - indeed there is just one outfield change throughout the entire team as Marquinhos replaces Thiago Silva at the heart of the defence.

11.42pm Dani Alves is the most experienced player in the squad with 103 caps to his name - soon to become 104 - and he starts again tonight alongside Miranda and Alex Sandro. The only other change in the side is a notable one between the sticks as Manchester City's Ederson is handed his debut for Brazil having made an impressive start to life at the Etihad Stadium. He replaces Alisson in goal.

11.44pm That change means that both teams have Manchester City players tending the goals tonight, with Claudio Bravo once again between the sticks for Chile. This will be Bravo's 119th appearance for his country, extending his own record which he shares with Alexis Sanchez, who also starts tonight. More on him a little later, but for Bravo he will be hoping that any inside knowledge from sharing club commitments with Gabriel Jesus may come in handy tonight. Indeed, he could come up against four of his club mates, with Fernandinho and Danilo also in the Brazil squad alongside Jesus and Ederson.

11.46pm Bravo is one of four centurions in the current Chile squad, so they certainly have the edge over Brazil when it comes to experience. A lot of this squad have been together for a long time now, which has no doubt helped them to enjoy such success in recent years. No fewer than 10 players have more than 50 caps to their name, including the centurions of Bravo, Medel, Jara and Sanchez. Brazil, in contrast, have only three players with 50 or more caps, and only Dani Alves above 100. Chile have two more nearing that three-figure tally too, with Isla making his 99th international appearance tonight and Beausejour making his 98th.

11.48pm Chile are missing another vastly experienced player in the shape of the suspended Arturo Vidal too, but Charles Aranguiz has overcome an injury doubt to feature today in his place. Aranguiz is one of three changes made by Chile from the win over Ecuador last time out, with Beausejour and Fuenzalida also coming into the starting lineup as Vidal, Silva and Mena drop out.

11.50pm Chile's star man is, of course, Alexis Sanchez, and the Arsenal attacker came to their rescue again last time out with a late winner against Ecuador which kept them in a strong position heading into this final matchday. Sanchez now has 39 goals for his country - more than any other Chilean in history - although his strike partner Eduardo Vargas is not far behind on 35. Vargas was also on the scoresheet against Ecuador, so both forwards come into this match having found the back of the net recently.

11.52pm Before we go any further, let's take a look at the precarious nature of the South American World Cup qualifying campaign. It is always one of the toughest to qualify from, with the most consistently tough games and competition for just four automatic places very fierce. This year has been something incredible even by South America's standards, though, with just four points separating second-placed uruguay from seventh-placed Paraguay. Each and every one of those teams could still qualify or fail to qualify tonight - including Chile, who currently sit third.

11.54pm Indeed, Brazil are the only team who can afford to sit back and relax a little tonight. Tite 's side sit 10 points clear of second place and have kept themselves at arm's length of what promises to be a fierce battle across the continent tonight. There are three more automatic qualification places up from grabs tonight, in addition to one playoff spot which would see the occupant take on New Zealand over two legs for a place in Russia. That is a match any of the teams involved would be confident of winning, but it is a place in the top four which they are all really after tonight.

11.56pm Here is the state of play in the table as things stand before kickoff: 2. Uruguay 28pts

3. Chile 26pts

4. Colombia 26pts

5. Peru 25pts

6. Argentina 25pts

7. Paraguay 24pts ...and the fixtures to look out for: Paraguay vs. Venezuela

Ecuador vs. Argentina

Peru vs. Colombia

Uruguay vs. Bolivia

11.58pm What that means for Chile is that victory would guarantee them a place at next summer's World Cup, but anything else leaves them in potential jeopardy, depending on results elsewhere. A draw could see them face a playoff is Peru and Argentina both win, and could even see them miss out altogether if Paraguay also win by enough goals. The goal difference between Chile and Paraguay is currently seven, so it would have to be an unlikely result for that to occur. Defeat would see Chile eliminated if Colombia or Peru, Argentina and Paraguay all win too, whereas they would make the playoffs if only two of those other teams win. Should they lose by two or more goals, however, then they will be elimiated should Colombia and Peru draw, and Argentina avoid defeat.

12am It's all very complicated and will no doubt contain plenty of twists and turns along the way tonight, so Brazil will be delighted to be clear of all the drama. It didn't look like that would be the case towards the start of qualifying, and they actually began their campaign with a 2-0 defeat at the hands of tonight's opponents in October 2015. That poor start continued with just two wins from their opening six matches, but Tite's arrival brought with it a significant upturn in form.

12.02am Brazil won nine qualifying matches in a row following Tite's arrival in June 2016, taking control of the table and ensuring that they would become the first team to qualify for the World Cup aside from Russia. It is now seven months since Brazil booked their place on the plane, and their thoughts have long been drifted to banishing the horrid memories of the 2014 tournament on home soil, when they were humiliated by Germany in the semi-finals and comfortably beaten in the third-place playoff too - by a Netherlands side who have not even reached the subsequent two tournaments.

12.04am Brazil's relentless form has just begun to slow a little of late, though - they have drawn their last two matches and are in danger of failing to win three consecutive games for the first time since March 2013, during the buildup for that World Cup on home soil. Overall, though, they have lost just one of their 13 matches under Tite since crashing out of the Copa America group stages last summer, with that defeat coming in a Melbourne friendly against Argentina in June.

12.06am Brazil have not failed to win three consecutive matches in a single World Cup qualifying campaign since March 2004, but their past two draws have both been away from home - including Friday's 0-0 draw with Bolivia played in "inhumane conditions" at altitude in the words of Neymar. At home Brazil are a different beast, and you have to go back to 1975 for their last qualifying defeat on home soil.

12.08am Brazil have won their last six matches on home soil and have not lost in front of their own fans since those infamous losses to Germany and Netherlands, winning nine and drawing once in the intervening years. The scars from the 7-1 mauling at the hands of Germany will take a long time to heal, but there are signs of recovery, including a run of five consecutive home clean sheets for Brazil heading into this match. That includes four in a row during this qualifying campaign, where Brazil have picked up 22 points from a possible 24 at home.

12.10am A daunting task for Chile, then, especially considering their horrendous record in Brazil - where they have never beaten their hosts. Indeed, Chile's away record in general leaves a lot to be desired of late, with four defeats and a draw from their last five World Cup qualifiers on the road. Chile have picked up just one points from the last 15 on offer away from home in this campaign, having begun with two wins from their first three games.

12.12am Chile have failed to even score in their last four away World Cup qualifiers, last finding the back of the net in such a match through Arturo Vidal during a 2-1 defeat in Paraguay more than a year ago. Chile had ascored eight times in their opening three away qualifiers, so that is a major dip in form on that front. Across all competitions Chile are now winless in their last eight away games, a run which stretches back to March 2016, when they beat Venezuela in March 2016.

12.14am The story does not get much better for La Roja when you include their recent home form too. Pizzi's side have lost three of their last four games, with the only exception being that late victory over Ecuador last time out. Indeed, Friday's win is their only one inside 90 minutes from their last seven outings across all competitions, since the opening group game of the Confederations Cup this summer. Chile will only have the 90 minutes to get the win they need to guarantee qualification this evening.

12.16am Most eyes are on the possibility of Argentina missing out this evening, but Chile would be a major absentee too, particularly considering their recent record at international tournaments. La Roja have won the past two editions of the Copa America, in 2015 and 2016. On both occasions they beat Argentina on penalties following a goalless final, so to see both fighting so hard for a place at the World Cup is a surprise. Chile also reached the final of the Confederations Cup this summer, although this time there was final heartbreak as Germany ran out 1-0 winners.

12.18pm This World Cup qualifying campaign has been one fraught with inconsistency for Chile, and victory tonight would give them back-to-back qualifying wins for the first time since their opening two games of the campaign. Since beating Brazil 2-0 and Peru 4-3 on matchdays one and two respectively, Chile have won six, drawn two and lost seven of their outings, failing to build any momentum which has left them in this vulnerable position tonight.

12.20am PREDICTION! Right, we're 10 minutes away from kickoff in Sao Paulo, which means that it is time for a prediction! Right, we're 10 minutes away from kickoff in Sao Paulo, which means that it is time for a prediction! Brazil don't need to win this one, whereas Chile may have to, but the hosts have named a very strong side tonight and have a formidable record against Chile on home soil. It should be an intriguing contest, but I am going to plump for a home win which would leave Chile in trouble. SPORTS MOLE SAYS: Brazil 2-1 Chile

12.22am I alluded to Chile's dreadful record in this country a little early, so allow me to expand on that. With the exception of major tournaments held in Brazil, Chile have never won a game here. In all of their qualifying visits down the years they have failed to win, and even in friendlies they have never beaten the five-time world champions on Brazilian soil. La Roja will have to make history if they are to avoid relying on other results tonight.

12.24am Chile's overall record against Brazil is also pretty dire, with just eight wins from the previous 71 meetings between these two countries. Brazil, on the other hand, have picked up 50 wins in that time, with 13 draws. Tonight's hosts have lost just one of the last 15 clashes too, stretching back to 2000 and including 12 wins, although that defeat did come in the most recent meeting.

12.26am These two sides have bookended their qualifying campaigns against each other, with Chile getting off to a winning start back in October 2015 courtesy of goals from Vargas and Sanchez in the final 20 minutes. The last meeting on Brazilian soil, meanwhile, came in the last 16 of the 2014 World Cup when Brazil needed penalties to get past Chile after a 1-1 draw which, again, saw Sanchez on the scoresheet.

12.28am We're just a couple of minutes away from kickoff now and, as the anthems are belted out, let me remind you that there are a number of huge matches tonight which I will keep you up to date on as well. Before we start, a reminder of the team news here in Sao Paulo: BRAZIL STARTING XI: Ederson; D. Alves, Marquinhos, Miranda, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Paulinho, R. Augusto; Coutinho, Neymar, G. Jesus CHILE STARTING XI: Bravo; Isla, Medel, Jara, Beausejour; Aránguiz, Valdivia, Tucu Hernández; Fuenzalida; Alexis Sanchez, Vargas

1 min KICKOFF! Chile get us underway in Sao Paulo!

2 min UPDATE! Incredible! A goal inside the opening minute, and it is a nightmare for Argentina as they fall behind against Ecuador! Defeat ends all the arguments - Argentina are out as we stand!

3 min SAVE! Back to Sao Paulo, and Ederson is called into action early on his debut to make a fairly routine stop to deny Vargas.

5 min A big cheer goes out from the crowd as the latest Argentina scoreline is announced to the crowd - one I imagine both Brazilian and Chilean fans are happy about.

7 min That goal for Ecuador takes a little bit of the pressure off for Chile, but they will still want to keep things in their own hands tonight. It has been Brazil who have made the better start here, though.

9 min Brazil have threatened to get in behind on a couple of occasions already tonight. As you might expect from a game which Chile need to win, it has been fairly open so far, despite the relative lack of chances.

11 min Chile have their first chance to test Brazil from a set piece, with Sanchez standing over a free kick on the left flank...

12 min The Arsenal man floats his delivery into the box, but it is easy for Ederson to come and collect.

13 min UPDATE: Cometh the hour, cometh the man - and what a man Lionel Messi is. He has levelled things up for Argentina in Ecuador.

13 min Brazil, meanwhile, want a penalty as Jesus goes down inside the box, but the referee says no. It was certainly worth asking the question.

15 min These opening 15 minutes have been disrupted a little by a number of free kicks and fouls. Still no major chances to speak of for either side.

16 min CHANCE! There is the first big chance, right on cue! Jesus is played through on goal with a lovely pass from Paulinho, who pounced on a loose ball after Jara's mistake. Jesus could go for goal himself, but instead he pokes it into the path of Neymar on his outside and Bravo is needed to make a really good save to deny the PSG man.

17 min Coutinho almost carves out some space to shoot from the resulting corner, but his effort from outside the box is well blocked.

19 min At the other end, Sandro commits a foul to gift Chile a free kick in a very good crossing position. Can Sanchez do more this time?

20 min Not really, no. He drills it in low this time, but it is simple enough for Brazil to hack clear.

21 min UPDATE: Where there is Messi, there is hope for Argentina. The Barcelona man has his second of the night to complete the turnaround, and Argentina now lead Ecuador 2-1. That changes things!

23 min SHOT! Chile win a couple of corners in quick succession, but neither of them come to anything. Instead it is down to Sanchez to go for goal with a speculative effort which flies past the far post.

25 min UPDATE: Action from elsewhere in South America as Bolivia have taken the lead against Uruguay courtesy of an own goal. Uruguay started the night in second, but are still vulnerable.

27 min As things stand, then, Argentina are going through and Peru are the team crashing out, with Colombia in the playoffs. All is still good in the world of Chile right now, but they have dropped down to the final automatic qualification spot.

29 min Good from Coutinho as he skips away from one marker before delivering a ball into the box which needs to be put behind for a corner.

30 min Alves stops a Chile counter-attack in its tracks and starts an attack of his own, but that comes to an end when Paulinho's flick goes through to Bravo.

31 min SHOT! Neymar looks to provide a moment of magic with an effort from around 25 yards from goal, but it flies comfortably over the crossbar.

33 min Brazil have been so quick to break so far tonight. It hasn't really amounted to anything so far, but it is something Chile will need to look out for.

35 min It is all a bit scrappy here in Sao Paulo. There are lots and lots of fouls taking place, and that is preventing either side from getting into any sort of rhythm.

37 min The Brazil fans are not happy with the referee here as he stops the match to tend to Beausejour, who went into a heavy challenge on Jesus but came off worse. No surprise to see him quickly back to his feet and fine to continue, though.

39 min CHANCE! Huge chance for Jesus to break the deadlock! Augusto stands the ball up into the middle of the area where Jesus is left in far too much room. He gets up well enough and is under no real pressure, but he plants his header straight at Bravo when he really should have scored.

40 min YELLOW CARD! The first card of the contest is shown to Coutinho for a sliding challenge on Sanchez. No complaints there.

42 min UPDATE: What a turnaround from Uruguay! They have scored two goals in as many minutes to take the lead against Bolivia, with Martin Caceres and Edinson Cavani on the scoresheet.

43 min Almost a chance for Chile as Sanchez finds a bit of space inside the area to latch on to a deep free kick, but the flag is raised as he heads the ball back across goal.

45 min There will be a minimum of two minutes added time at the end of this first half.

45+1 min YELLOW CARD! Neymar goes into the book for a raised arm late in the first half.

45+2 min HALF TIME: Brazil 0-0 Chile

1.24am The referee brings an end to a scrappy first half in Sao Paulo, and we're still goalless between Brazil and Chile at Allianz Parque. Neither side have been able to really get into their stride yet, with numerous fouls disrupting the rhythm of things, but as things stand a draw would still be enough for Chile to qualify automatically.

1.26am The two standout chances of the first half both came for Brazil, with Neymar and Gabriel Jesus both squandering very good opportunities to break the deadlock and really force Chile into life. Neymar was played in by Jesus but was denied by a good save from Bravo, before the Chilean keeper had a more routine save to deny his club mate Gabriel Jesus after the striker had been picked out in space inside the box.

1.28am There is, of course, plenty of action going on elsewhere tonight and the real story has been developing in Ecuador, where the hosts took the lead against struggling Argentina only for the irrepressible Lionel Messi to drag a brace. As things stand, the Barcelona icon is dragging his side to the World Cup. HALF TIME SCORES: Brazil 0-0 Chile

Ecuador 1-2 Argentina

Paraguay 0-0 Venezuela

Peru 0-0 Colombia

Uruguay 2-1 Bolivia

1.30am As things stand, then, Uruguay, Argentina and Chile will be joining Brazil in the World Cup from South America next summer, while Colombia are heading for the playoffs. AS THINGS STAND: 2. Uruguay 31pts

3. Argentina 28pts

4. Chile 27pts

5. Colombia 27pts

6. Peru 26pts

7. Paraguay 25pts

46 min KICKOFF! Brazil get us back underway for the second half in Sao Paulo!

48 min CHILE SUB: Chile made a change during the interval, with Aranguiz making way to be replaced by Eric Pulgar.

50 min There doesn't look like being much change to the style of this match in the second half - still niggly little fouls are disrupting the rhythm, although the latest gives Brazil a free kick within Neymar range...

52 min SAVE! Neymar does indeed go for goal, but it would have to be some strike from there and, whilst it is on target, Bravo gets across quickly enough to make a comfortable stop.

54 min YELLOW CARD! Alexis Sanchez gets his name taken by the referee for a sliding challenge on Casemiro.

55 min GOAL! Brazil 1-0 Chile (Paulinho)

55 min We have the breakthrough, and it is a nightmare moment for Bravo! The free kick is a long way out, but that doesn't dissuade Alves from going for goal. His dipping drive does move in the air, but it is still straight at Bravo and he should have done a lot better. Instead, he spills it right at the feet of Paulinho, who sweeps home the rebound. Work to do for Chile now!

57 min GOAL! Brazil 2-0 Chile (Gabriel Jesus)

57 min Brazil have suddenly burst into life here with two goals in as many minutes! Jesus gets his name on the scoresheet here, but Neymar is the creator. Coutinho pings a beauty of a ball over the defence to spark another counter-attack, and Neymar brings it down perfectly. The PSG man could go for goal himself, but instead he chooses to lay the ball on a platter for Jesus to sweep a simple finish home.

58 min CLOSE! Almost an immediate response from the visitors as Sanchez steers an effort goalwards which bobbles narrowly past the post.

59 min That second Brazil goal is a very costly one for Chile to concede. A two-goal margin was what they needed to avoid more than anything else tonight and, as things stand, they will be finishing sixth and will not be at next summer's World Cup.

60 min Madness from Hernandez as he first leans his forehead into Paulinho and then raises his arm to the midfielder. There is not a huge amount in it, but I have seen red cards given for less. Why on earth risk it?!

61 min UPDATE: Some better news for Chile - James Rodriguez has opened the scoring for Colombia against Peru which, as things stand, would leave Chile in the playoff spot.

63 min UPDATE: And another goal from elsewhere as Luis Suarez scores for Uruguay. Their World Cup place is all but secured now. Meanwhile, Brazil have a free kick which almost results in a third goal, but the referee blows for a foul.

63 min CHILE SUB: Time for attacking reinforcements as Edson Puchs comes on for the visitors.

64 min Chile have given away a lot of fouls since that quickfire double, and they need to watch their discipline. They cannot afford to go down to 10 in this match, particularly against a Brazil team starting to find their stride now.

66 min Yet another foul on Neymar, who has spent as much time on the floor as he has on his feet in the last five minutes or so. All of these challenges from Chile are only giving Brazil more time to wind down the clock.

68 min UPDATE: Argentina need a win to qualify for the World Cup, so up steps Messi to score a hat-trick at altitude. Argentina now lead Ecuador 3-1 in Quito, and they have some breathing space.

68 min YELLOW CARD! I have a feeling these cards may rack up in the final 20 minutes or so. The tackles continue to fly in from Chile, and Isla can have no complaints at going into the book for a rash challenge on a Coutinho in full flight.

70 min SHOT! Neymar tries his luck from the resulting free kick, but it is too close to the box if anything and he can't get it up and down in time.

72 min Allow me to move away from Sao Paulo momentarily and bring you Lionel Messi's hat-trick goal. The headline is good enough, but he took on three defenders before lobbing the keeper from the edge of the box too. Genius from the maestro. #YoAmoAMiSelección El 10 y su magia: #Messi concreta su triplete personal con este remate. ¡Genio! pic.twitter.com/CN91Ms1Lf0 — Selección Argentina (@Argentina) October 11, 2017



73 min SHOT! Messi's former teammate Neymar looks to get in on the act following a Chile error. The winger picks the ball up on the left side of the area and works a yard of space before blasting his effort into the near side-netting.

75 min Chile have been thoroughly disappointing tonight - they have offered very little going forward and, as soon as things started to go against them, they lost their heads a little. Still, as things stand they will be in a playoff against New Zealand, which they would be expected to win. Uruguay, Argentina and Colombia are heading through as things stand, but there is still plenty of time for that to change.

77 min CHILE SUB: The visitors make their third and final change of the night as Esteban Paredes replaces Hernandez.

78 min UPDATE: Luis Suarez isn't letting his Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi have all the fun tonight - he has scored his second of the match as Uruguay now lead Bolivia 4-1 in Montevideo.

79 min CHANCE! Finally a chance for Chile, and it comes from a set piece. Medel gets away from his marker and really should do better with a very good headed chance, but he nods it over the top.

81 min UPDATE: Potentially huge goal elsewhere as Peru level things up against Colombia. By my maths that would send Chile out as things stand!

82 min BRAZIL SUB: Brazil make their first change of the night as Fernandinho replaces Augusto.

84 min UPDATE: There have been goals for both Bolivia and Venezuela, although that doesn't change things as far as Chile are concerned. As things stand, La Roja will finish sixth and miss out on World Cup qualification, but one goal - even in a 2-1 defeat - could still change that. Incredibly tense!

85 min BRAZIL SUB: Neymar hasn't got on the scoresheet tonight, but he still gets a standing ovation as he is replaced by Willian.

87 min BRAZIL SUB: Liverpool fans rejoice - Coutinho is heading off. However, it is his Anfield teammate Roberto Firmino who comes on in his place.

89 min CHANCE! Brazil should have a third! It is lovely counter-attacking football which ends up with Willian slipping in Firmino, but Bravo is out to make a big save.

90+1 min There will be three minutes of added time at the end of this match.

90+3 min GOAL! Brazil 3-0 Chile (Gabriel Jesus)

90+3 min Brazil add a late fourth to surely kill off Chile's hopes once and for all. The visitors gamble everything by sending Bravo up for a corner, but Brazil clear and Jesus is able to literally walk the ball into the back of the net for his second of the night.

90+4 min FULL TIME: Brazil 3-0 Chile

2.28am Heartbreak for Chile as they miss out on World Cup qualification by the slimmest of margins! Only goal difference separates Chile in sixth from Peru in the playoff spots, but it is indeed Chile who miss out. A Paulinho goal and Gabriel Jesus barce proved costly for La Roja, while other results also went against them with a win for Argentina and a draw between Peru and Colombia.