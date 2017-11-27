New Transfer Talk header

Arsenal 'ready to sell Jack Wilshere in January'

Arsenal 'ready to sell Jack Wilshere'
Arsenal are reportedly ready to cash in on out-of-favour midfielder Jack Wilshere in January rather than risk losing him on a free next summer.
Arsenal are reportedly ready to cash in on Jack Wilshere in January rather than risk losing him on a free transfer at the end of the season.

A fit-again Wilshere has been a key part of Arsenal's Europa League campaign so far this term, but he is yet to make a single Premier League start and has only appeared three times off the bench.

Sunday's 20-minute cameo during the late win over Burnley took his overall time on the field in the Premier League this season to just 48 minutes and, with the 25-year-old's future still uncertain, the Sunday Express reports that the Gunners are considering offloading him when the transfer window reopens.

Arsene Wenger is understood to prefer to keep Wilshere and tie the England international down to a new contract, but accepts that the midfielder could leave on a free transfer next summer should he not be given regular first-team football.

Wilshere spent last season on loan at Bournemouth and has made only three Premier League starts for the Gunners since November 2014 due largely to his injury troubles.

