Nov 26, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​John Smith's Stadium
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
1-2
Man CityManchester City
Otamendi (45' og.)
van la Parra (96')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Aguero (47' pen.), Sterling (84')
Fernandinho (63'), Silva (87'), Sane (96')

Pep Guardiola takes swipe at Arsene Wenger over Raheem Sterling penalty decision

Guardiola takes swipe at Arsene Wenger
Pep Guardiola insists that Raheem Sterling "can still improve" after seeing the winger play a vital role in Sunday's 2-1 win at Huddersfield Town.
Last Updated: Sunday, November 26, 2017 at 21:30 UK

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has joked that the penalty won by Raheem Sterling against Huddersfield Town was so clear that even Arsene Wenger would not dispute the call.

The 22-year-old was accused of diving by Arsenal manager Wenger earlier this month when winning a spot kick in the Citizens' 3-1 win over the Gunners.

Sterling was again at the centre of a big penalty call on Sunday afternoon as City recovered from a goal down at the John Smith's Stadium to win 2-1, going down under a challenge from full-back Scott Malone when his side were behind.

Guardiola insists that it was an easy decision for referee Craig Pawson to make, however, telling reporters: "[He's won] two clear penalties. Maybe Arsene will say that is a penalty! I think the penalty is more than clear.

"He can still improve but he's made a big step. He's winning games. Now he's a winning player. But not just in terms of goals, now he's strong, keeps the ball... before he used to lose a lot of balls.

"He's 22 years old and still he can improve a lot. He's able to... if he wants to learn. We'll be there to help him."

Sterling followed up his penalty 'assist' with a late winner in West Yorkshire - his eighth Premier League goal of the campaign.

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
