Mesut Ozil to miss Huddersfield match

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that he expects midfielder Mesut Ozil to miss the midweek Premier League meeting with Huddersfield Town due to illness.

The Germany international was absent from the Gunners' 18-man squad to face Burnley on Sunday afternoon after being taken ill at the club's hotel and being told to return to London.

Arsenal missed Ozil's creativity at times as they were pushed all the way at Turf Moor, eventually finding a way through in the second minute of added time through an Alexis Sanchez penalty.

Wenger is likely to be without the former Real Madrid ace once again on Wednesday night, however, telling reporters: "The doctor came to see me and said he had to travel back home. He was in the hotel with us.

"I don't know [what the illness is], I haven't seen him. Certainly he will be short for Wednesday. We will see what it is exactly."

Arsenal have now beaten Burnley 1-0 in Lancashire three matches running, netting a late winner in each of the last two.