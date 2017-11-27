New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Barcelona 'switch focus to Christian Eriksen'

Barcelona 'switch focus to Eriksen'
© SilverHub
Barcelona reportedly turn their attention to signing Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen ahead of Philippe Coutinho and Mesut Ozil.
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, November 27, 2017 at 09:31 UK

Barcelona have reportedly made Christian Eriksen one of their main transfer targets when the window reopens in January.

Ernesto Valverde is eager to add another creative midfielder to his ranks after missing out on Philippe Coutinho during the summer, with the club seeing three bids rejected by Liverpool in their pursuit of the Brazilian.

The La Liga leaders are understood to retain an interest in Coutinho and have also been linked with a January bid for Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil, but Don Balon reports that Tottenham Hotspur's Eriksen is now at the top of their list.

Eriksen has been in fine form so far this season, scoring four goals and assisting three more at club level in addition to his hat-trick in the World Cup playoffs to help fire Denmark to next summer's tournament in Russia.

Barca have been impressed with the 25-year-old and reportedly believe that he is yet to reach his full potential too, while considering Coutinho and Ozil to be closer to their peak.

Spurs have previously ruled out the sale of Eriksen at any price, though, and are understood to value the Dane at more than the £200m Paris Saint-Germain paid for Neymar in the summer.

Andrew Robertson in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Crystal Palace on August 19, 2017
Read Next:
Liverpool 'to block Robertson loan exit'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Christian Eriksen, Ernesto Valverde, Philippe Coutinho, Mesut Ozil, Neymar, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Romelu Lukaku looks unimpressed while playing for Manchester United in August 2017
Romelu Lukaku to miss Manchester derby through suspension?
 Matthew Lowton and Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Burnley and Arsenal on November 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Burnley 0-1 Arsenal - as it happened
 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on February 11, 2017
Barcelona 'switch focus to Christian Eriksen'
Arsenal 'ready to sell Jack Wilshere'Mesut Ozil to miss Huddersfield matchGuardiola takes swipe at Arsene WengerWenger: 'Penalty decision was correct'Koscielny: 'Burnley were difficult foes'
Result: Sanchez cruelly denies Burnley in added timeTeam News: Iwobi replaces Ozil as Arsenal face BurnleyInter cool Mustafi interest until summer?Arsenal to launch fresh Lemar bid?Wenger: 'Burnley are PL surprise package'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Liverpool News
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts during his side's Premier League clash with Newcastle United at St James' Park on October 1, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea - as it happened
 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on February 11, 2017
Barcelona 'switch focus to Christian Eriksen'
 Willian scores past Simon Mignolet during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Chelsea on November 25, 2017
Result: Willian earns Chelsea late draw at Anfield
Liverpool 'to block Robertson loan exit'Jurgen Klopp plays down Sadio Mane spatMignolet: 'Liverpool deserved to win'Klopp not thinking of catching CityConte: 'Chelsea deserved to win'
Jurgen Klopp bemoans Liverpool luckGary Cahill: 'Chelsea deserved draw'Henderson "disappointed" with drawTeam News: Lallana on Liverpool benchAtletico, Inter lead race for Pastore?
> Liverpool Homepage
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on February 11, 2017
Barcelona 'switch focus to Christian Eriksen'
 Dele Alli and Allan Nyom in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion on November 25, 2017
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 West Bromwich Albion - as it happened
 Dele Alli and Allan Nyom in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion on November 25, 2017
Result: Harry Kane rescues point for Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham tracking Bologna's Adam Masina?Pochettino: 'No issue with Danny Rose'Pochettino: 'Gap to Man City is massive'Megson "really pleased" with Spurs pointPochettino: "We are disappointed"
Harry Kane: 'We were not good enough'Team News: Spurs rotate full-backs for Albion visitAlli: 'Pochettino has been massive for me'Pochettino: 'Sanchez can become world class'Kane 'wants to play every game this season'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Barcelona News
Barcelona forward Lionel Messi celebrates scoring during his side's Champions League group game against Juventus at the Camp Nou on September 12, 2017
Live Commentary: Valencia 1-1 Barcelona - as it happened
 Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Live Commentary: Real Madrid 3-2 Malaga - as it happened
 Barcelona forward Lionel Messi celebrates scoring during his side's Champions League group game against Juventus at the Camp Nou on September 12, 2017
Lionel Messi signs new Barcelona contract
Barcelona 'switch focus to Eriksen'Result: Valencia, Barcelona share the spoilsMessi: 'Neymar exit has made us stronger'Team News: Messi restored to Barca XI at ValenciaMessi: 'I dream of ending career at Barca'
Ronaldo "furious" over new Messi dealLionel Messi: "Man City, PSG are the best"Report: Madrid to delay Neymar moveBarca interested in Bernardo Silva?Wenger denies Ozil Barca deal rumours
> Barcelona Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1312104283437
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd139222862229
3Chelsea1382324111326
4Arsenal138142316725
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs1373321101124
6Liverpool136522518723
7Burnley136431210222
8Watford136342221121
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton134451314-116
10Southampton134451315-216
11Huddersfield TownHuddersfield13436919-1015
12Leicester CityLeicester133551719-214
13Bournemouth134271114-314
14Newcastle UnitedNewcastle134271117-614
15Stoke CityStoke133461626-1013
16Everton133371328-1512
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom132561019-911
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham132471226-1410
19Swansea CitySwansea13238715-89
20Crystal Palace13229825-178
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 