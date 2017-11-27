Barcelona 'switch focus to Eriksen'

Barcelona reportedly turn their attention to signing Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen ahead of Philippe Coutinho and Mesut Ozil.

Barcelona have reportedly made Christian Eriksen one of their main transfer targets when the window reopens in January.

Ernesto Valverde is eager to add another creative midfielder to his ranks after missing out on Philippe Coutinho during the summer, with the club seeing three bids rejected by Liverpool in their pursuit of the Brazilian.

The La Liga leaders are understood to retain an interest in Coutinho and have also been linked with a January bid for Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil, but Don Balon reports that Tottenham Hotspur's Eriksen is now at the top of their list.

Eriksen has been in fine form so far this season, scoring four goals and assisting three more at club level in addition to his hat-trick in the World Cup playoffs to help fire Denmark to next summer's tournament in Russia.

Barca have been impressed with the 25-year-old and reportedly believe that he is yet to reach his full potential too, while considering Coutinho and Ozil to be closer to their peak.

Spurs have previously ruled out the sale of Eriksen at any price, though, and are understood to value the Dane at more than the £200m Paris Saint-Germain paid for Neymar in the summer.