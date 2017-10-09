World Cup
Oct 9, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Millennium Stadium
Wales
0-1
Rep. IrelandRepublic of Ireland

Allen (16')
FT(HT: 0-0)
McClean (57')
Murphy (72'), Clark (79'), Randolph (89'), McClean (92'), Meyler (96')

Andy Townsend calls for caution from Republic of Ireland ahead of playoffs

Townsend: 'Still a long way to go'
© Offside
Andy Townsend plays down the Republic of Ireland's achievement of reaching the World Cup playoffs, insisting that there is still a "long way to go".
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, October 9, 2017 at 23:01 UK

Former Republic of Ireland international Andy Townsend has claimed that the team cannot afford to get too excited as they are yet to secure a place at the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia.

Martin O'Neill's side have edged a step closer to their target thanks to a 1-0 win over Wales in their final qualifier.

The triumph in Cardiff resulted in the nation grabbing second place in Group D, but they need to overcome a playoff opponent before booking their plane to Russia.

"We are not going to be one of the seeded teams, so we will be playng at home first," Townsend said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"We have not been that great at home and we are not always the best when we have to be on the front foot asking questions, tonight worked like a treat for us for those reasons and it might work for us in the playoffs.

"Ireland are a dangerous underdog in any game because they don't give a lot away. When you see all the joy and emotion here - let's remember that Ireland are not there yet. There is still an awful long way to go."

James McClean nabbed the one and only goal of the game against Wales.

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill asks 'Is it bigger than a bread bin?' during his side's Euro 2016 qualifier with Germany.
O'Neill proud of "magnificent" Ireland
>
Your Comments
