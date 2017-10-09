World Cup
Oct 9, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Millennium Stadium
Wales
0-1
Rep. IrelandRepublic of Ireland

Allen (16')
FT(HT: 0-0)
McClean (57')
Murphy (72'), Clark (79'), Randolph (89'), McClean (92'), Meyler (96')

Team News: Hal Robson-Kanu handed start for Wales

© Getty Images
Wales boss Chris Coleman decides to hand a start to striker Hal Robson-Kanu for his nation's crucial World Cup qualifier with Republic of Ireland.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, October 9, 2017 at 18:59 UK

Wales boss Chris Coleman has decided to hand a start to striker Hal Robson-Kanu for the nation's crucial World Cup qualifier with Republic of Ireland.

On Friday night, Sam Vokes headed the Welsh attack as the Dragons returned from Georgia with a 1-0 win, but Coleman has opted to go with West Bromwich Albion frontman Robson-Kanu for the decisive clash.

That is the only change from the triumph away from home, with Wales being required to register a positive result to maintain a chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

As for Republic of Ireland, manager Martin O'Neill has given an instant recall to both Robbie Brady and James McClean, who were suspended for the 2-0 victory over Moldova.

Harry Arter also returns to the starting lineup, with Wes Hoolahan, Callum O'Dowda and the injured Shane Long all dropping out of the team.

The Green Army also need either a draw or a win to retain hope of reaching next year's tournament in Russia.

Wales: Hennessey; Gunter, Chester, A.Williams, Davies; Allen, Ledley, King, Ramsey, Lawrence; Robson-Kanu

Republic of Ireland: Randolph; Christie, Duffy, Clark, Ward; Meyler, Hendrick, Arter, Brady, McClean; Murphy

Follow the action in Cardiff with Sports Mole's live commentary.

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill asks 'Is it bigger than a bread bin?' during his side's Euro 2016 qualifier with Germany.
