World Cup
Oct 9, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Millennium Stadium
Wales
0-1
Rep. IrelandRepublic of Ireland

Allen (16')
FT(HT: 0-0)
McClean (57')
Murphy (72'), Clark (79'), Randolph (89'), McClean (92'), Meyler (96')

James McClean hails Republic of Ireland "character"

James McClean hails Ireland
Republic of Ireland match-winner James McClean says that he is glad to prove people wrong following his side's crucial 1-0 victory over Wales in Cardiff.
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, October 9, 2017 at 22:09 UK

Republic of Ireland midfielder James McClean has talked up his side's "character" following their crucial 1-0 victory over Wales in Cardiff this evening.

Martin O'Neill's side went into the match knowing that only victory would see them reach the World Cup qualifying playoffs, and McClean scored the only goal of the game shortly before the hour mark to achieve that.

Ireland had won just one of their previous four qualifiers heading into the match against last year's Euro 2016 semi-finalists, but McClean was happy to prove people wrong.

"The fans were unbelievable. A lot of people ruled us out and didn't give us a chance tonight but we went there and showed character," he told Sky Sports News.

"I remember it coming across, a great dummy by Harry Arter, I was just thinking keep it down and when it hit the back of the net there is no better feeling in football. We will enjoy tonight."

The draw for the playoffs will take place next Tuesday, with Ireland expected to be one of four unseeded teams in the pot.

Your Comments
