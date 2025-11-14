Sports Mole previews Sunday's World Cup qualification clash between Hungary and Republic of Ireland, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Republic of Ireland can still finish first or second in Group F, with the national side preparing to take on Hungary in a simply gigantic 2026 World Cup qualification clash on Sunday.

Thursday's 2-0 win over Portugal has left the Boys in Green third in the section, one point behind the second-placed Magyars and three points behind the leaders heading into the final round of fixtures.

Match preview

Hungary will enter Sunday's match off the back of a 1-0 victory over Armenia, with the result moving them onto eight points from their five games, boasting a record of two wins, two draws and one defeat.

National Eleven will qualify for the 2026 World Cup as group winners if they overcome Republic of Ireland and Portugal lose to Armenia, or if Hungary win by four goals or more and Portugal draw.

Marco Rossi's side would finish second if they avoid defeat to Republic of Ireland and Portugal win, so there are a number of different scenarios, but the hosts must simply focus on claiming all three points.

Hungary have been runners-up in the finals of two World Cups, with that occurring in 1938 and 1954, but they have not managed to book their spot at the tournament since 1986, so there is plenty on the line.

National Eleven have tackled Republic of Ireland on 14 previous occasions, boasting a record of four wins, seven draws and three defeats, so the pair have been well-matched in their previous meetings.

Troy Parrott scored twice in Republic of Ireland's 2-0 win over Portugal on Thursday, with that incredible result keeping their hopes of finishing first or second in the section alive.

The Boys in Green have not been to the finals of a World Cup since 2002, and their hopes of qualifying for next summer's tournament looked in serious doubt when they lost back-to-back games to Armenia and Portugal earlier in the qualification process.

However, Heimir Hallgrimsson's side have won their last two fixtures against Armenia and Portugal to move onto seven points from five matches, which has left them in third, one point behind second-placed Hungary and three behind the Selecao entering Sunday's matches.

Republic of Ireland can finish top and secure automatic qualification with a win, but they would need Portugal to lose, with the two teams then being split by overall goal difference, then overall goals scored and then the head-to-head record, which favours the Boys in Green following Thursday's success.

Hallgrimsson's side would finish second and head into a playoff if they win and Portugal avoid defeat, and it is set to be a fascinating conclusion to this section.

Hungary World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

DLWDW

Hungary form (all competitions):

WDLWDW

Republic of Ireland World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

DLLWW

Republic of Ireland form (all competitions):

DDLLWW

Team News

Hungary have not reported any injury problems following their win over Armenia, and it would not be a surprise to see the same starting side take to the field for Sunday's match.

Barnabas Varga was on the scoresheet against Armenia, finding the back of the net for a 12th time in his national team's colours, and the 31-year-old is again in line to feature through the middle.

Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai will be aiming to drive the team from midfield, while West Bromwich Albion's Callum Styles is also set to be a notable starter for the hosts.

As for Republic of Ireland, head coach Hallgrimsson will be wary of changing the side that defended so impressively in the win over Portugal last time out.

The visitors will again be looking to Parrott for goals, with the 23-year-old also in excellent form for AZ this season, scoring 13 times in 14 appearances in all competitions.

Adam Idah is an option to feature in the final third of the field alongside Parrott, but Chiedozie Ogbene is expected to start, while Finn Azaz should also keep hold of his starting role in midfield.

Hungary possible starting lineup:

Dibusz; Nego, Orban, Szalai, Kerkez; Schafer, Styles, Szoboszlai; Bolla, Varga, Sallai

Republic of Ireland possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Coleman, Collins, O'Shea, O'Brien, Scales; Azaz, Taylor, Cullen; Ogbene, Parrott

We say: Hungary 2-2 Republic of Ireland

Heartbreak for Republic of Ireland - the visitors need to win on Sunday to finish in the top two, but we are predicting a draw here, which would mean a playoff spot for Hungary and automatic qualification to the 2026 World Cup for Portugal.

