World Cup
Oct 9, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Millennium Stadium
Wales
0-1
Rep. IrelandRepublic of Ireland

Allen (16')
FT(HT: 0-0)
McClean (57')
Murphy (72'), Clark (79'), Randolph (89'), McClean (92'), Meyler (96')

Martin O'Neill proud of "magnificent" Republic of Ireland

O'Neill proud of
Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill showers praise on his side following their crucial World Cup qualifying win over Wales in Cardiff.
Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill has expressed his pride after seeing his side qualify for the World Cup playoffs courtesy of a 1-0 win over Wales this evening.

Ireland arrived in Cardiff knowing that only a win would keep their hopes of reaching just a fourth World Cup alive, starting the match one point behind their hosts having won just one of their previous four qualifying games.

However, James McClean's crisp second-half strike handed Ireland the result they needed, and O'Neill was full of praise for his side after the match.

"So proud. The players were magnificent playing away from home at a very good Welsh side. To win on their territory was a great result for us," he told Sky Sports News.

"That last half hour seemed an eternity. We had to withstand pressure but we knew at some stage we would have to try to win the game and we did it. The goal was worthy of winning any game.

"We are in the playoffs. Whenever the draw is made we will take our chance. The impression of our campaign? Absolutely delighted. When the draw was made I thought we had a very difficult group. We have come through, fantastic."

Ireland, who will discover their playoff opponents next Tuesday, have not reached the World Cup finals since 2002.

Wales manager Chris Coleman looks on during the FIFA 2014 World Cup Qualifier Group D match between Wales and Macedonia at Cardiff City Stadium on October 11, 2013
