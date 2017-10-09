World Cup
Oct 9, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
IcelandIceland
2-0
KosovoKosovo
Sigurdsson (40'), Gudmundsson (67')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Ujkani (37'), Pnishi (45'), Berisha (60')

Iceland seal World Cup qualification for first time in nation's history

Iceland make World Cup history
Iceland qualify for the World Cup for the first time in their history and become the smallest country to make the finals.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, October 9, 2017 at 22:14 UK

Iceland have qualified for the World Cup for the first time in the country's history.

A 2-0 victory over Kosovo ensured that the team finished at the top of Group I on 22 points, while Croatia secured the playoff position.

Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson opened the scoring on the 40th minute and later Burnley's Johann Berg Gudmundsson doubled Iceland's lead.

As well as reaching the elite tournament for the first time, Heimir Hallgrimsson's side have become the smallest nation to make the finals of the World Cup.

Iceland have a current population of 330,000.

