Iceland make World Cup history

Iceland qualify for the World Cup for the first time in their history and become the smallest country to make the finals.

A 2-0 victory over Kosovo ensured that the team finished at the top of Group I on 22 points, while Croatia secured the playoff position.

Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson opened the scoring on the 40th minute and later Burnley's Johann Berg Gudmundsson doubled Iceland's lead.

As well as reaching the elite tournament for the first time, Heimir Hallgrimsson's side have become the smallest nation to make the finals of the World Cup.

Iceland have a current population of 330,000.