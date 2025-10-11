Sports Mole looks at how France could line up in Monday's 2026 World Cup qualification fixture against Iceland.

France will be without the services of their captain Kylian Mbappe for Monday's 2026 World Cup qualification fixture with Iceland, with the attacker set to return to parent club Real Madrid.

Mbappe was on the scoresheet in France's 3-0 win over Azerbaijan on Friday, but a troublesome ankle problem will mean that the 26-year-old is absent against Iceland.

Ibrahima Konate has also withdrawn from the squad due to a thigh problem, while France will be missing Bradley Barcola, Marcus Thuram, Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele due to injury issues.

In addition, Didier Deschamps is without the services of Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni through suspension.

Jules Kounde did not feature in France's clash with Azerbaijan last time out, but the Barcelona defender is set to return here, while there is again likely to be a spot in midfield for Adrien Rabiot.

Michael Olise, Kingsley Coman and Hugo Ekitike should retain their spots in the final third, while head coach Deschamps has a big decision to make when it comes to the centre-forward spot.

Florian Thauvin scored off the bench on Friday and is an option to replace Mbappe, while Christopher Nkunku is also in contention, but Jean-Philippe Mateta could be given his full international debut through the middle.

France possible starting lineup:

Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, T Hernandez; K Thuram, Rabiot; Coman, Olise, Ekitike; Mateta

