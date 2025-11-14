Preview:Ukraine vs Iceland - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Ukraine and Iceland, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

On a mission to keep their World Cup hopes alive, Ukraine and Iceland clash at Stadion Miejski in Poland for a crucial qualifier on Sunday afternoon.

The Blue and Yellows suffered a difficult defeat at the base of an elite nation last time out, whilst Strakarnir okkar picked up maximum points on their travels.

Match preview

Ukraine's promising three-game unbeaten run (W2 D1) in World Cup qualifying came to an expected end at Parc des Princes on Thursday night, when 2018 and 2022 World Cup finalists France were too strong for the visitors to Paris, whose dreams are hanging on by a thread.

The Blue and Yellows failed to register a shot on Mike Maignan's goal as they were blown away in the French capital, with Les Bleus marksman Kylian Mbappe bagging a brace to reach 400 career goals, before Hugo Ekitike of Liverpool scored his maiden senior goal on the international stage.

Despite only losing to Didier Deschamps's men across the five matches of this campaign so far, Ukraine are sitting third in the Group D standings with just a single match remaining, in the knowledge that victory this weekend is the only result which will secure a playoff spot.

Sergiy Rebrov's men will be desperate for a repeat of the reverse fixture in the middle of October, when the Blue and Yellows fired five goals past Elias Olafsson to secure a handsome 5-3 success, one which keeps their hopes of making the North American party alive.

After shocking the continent and forcing France to a share of the spoils last month, Iceland took another significant step towards a top-two finish on Thursday night in Baku, where a sorry Azerbaijan outfit were put out of their World Cup-chasing misery.

Taking a game by the scruff of its neck once again for Strakarnir okkar in this qualification campaign, Fiorentina's Albert Gudmundsson was one of two goalscorers for the visitors last time out, with veteran centre-back Sverrir Ingi Ingason also finding the net.

Securing their first competitive away win since a UEFA Nations League B success at Montenegro in November 2024, Iceland are in good spirits ahead of a potentially-defining clash in Poland, with Arnar Gunnlaugsson's side needing to avoid defeat to make the playoffs.

Scoring on 13 occasions across five matches in Group D so far, Iceland are equal with France as the best attacking side in the section, highlighting the enormity of the task facing Ukraine on Thursday night.

Ukraine World Cup Qualifying - Europe form: L D W W L

Ukraine form (all competitions): W L D W W L

Iceland World Cup Qualifying - Europe form: W L L D W

Iceland form (all competitions): L W L L D W

Team News

Ukraine failed to pose an attacking threat in Paris and were missing the presence of Artem Dovbyk, who remains sidelined due to a hip injury.

A regular appearance-maker in the Under-21s setup, Arseniy Batahov was unable to make the step up to the senior squad this month because of a muscular problem.

There could be some alterations to the Ukraine team after Thursday's defeat, although the likes of Ilya Zabarnyi and Yehor Yarmoliuk should retain their spots in the XI.

After keeping a solid clean sheet in Azerbaijan, visitors Iceland should stick with a centre-back pairing of Daniel Gretarsson and goalscorer Ignason.

Previously the star of the show for Strakarnir okkar before Gudmundsson's recent purple patch, Hakon Arnar Haraldsson is operating in a deep-lying midfield role.

Ukraine possible starting lineup:

Trubin; Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Svatok, Mykhavko, Mykhaylychenko; Ocheretko, Yarmoliuk, Nazaryna; Hutsuliak, Yaremchuk

Iceland possible starting lineup:

Olafsson; Palsson, Ingason, Gretarsson, Ellertsson; Haraldsson, Johanesson, J Gudmundsson, A Gudmundsson, Hlynsson; Gudjohnsen

We say: Ukraine 1-1 Iceland

After surviving their trip to France without long-lasting damage, Ukraine know only a win on Thursday will be enough to book a playoff spot.

Iceland are likely to produce a backs-to-the-wall performance as they look to secure the point required to keep their World Cup dreams alive.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email