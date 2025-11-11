Ukraine vs. France: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between Ukraine and France.

Just a single victory from reaching next summer's North American party, France host Ukraine in a World Cup 2026 qualifier at Parc des Princes on Thursday night.

Les Bleus have commenced their quest for a place at football's greatest tournament with a four-game unbeaten run in Group D of UEFA's qualifying.

Despite sitting top of the pile and three points ahead of second-placed Ukraine, Didier Deschamps's troops showed signs of weakness during their most recent match.

The two-time World champions required second-half efforts from Christopher Nkunku and Jean-Philippe Mateta to salvage a point at the base of Iceland.

On the contrary, Ukraine enjoyed a flawless October international break, recording back-to-back triumphs over Iceland and Azerbaijan, meaning that Parc des Princes will play host to a meeting between the top two outfits in the section.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at the head-to-head record and some notable previous meetings between France and Ukraine ahead of Thursday night's battle in Paris.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 13

Ukraine wins: 1

Draws: 5

France wins: 7

Following the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, Ukraine gained FIFA and UEFA membership as an independent federation a year later, but it was not until the late-90s when they would first come up against France.

Les Bleus were reigning World Champions, and soon-to-be European Champions at Euro 2000, but in qualifying for that tournament, they came unstuck against the Blue and Yellow, drawing both encounters 0-0.

France just about got over the line, beating Ukraine to top spot by one point, while the UEFA newcomers had to settle for a playoff, where they were beaten by Slovenia.

The two nations were drawn together again in Euro 2008 qualifying, and even though Ukraine were never in contention to qualify from a very difficult section containing Italy and an in-form Scotland, they did hold France to a 2-2 draw in Kyiv on the final matchday.

France beat Ukraine in a friendly in 2011, just as they did in 2004, but soon came the most notable meetings between the countries, at Euro 2012, and in the 2014 World Cup playoffs.

Being played on home soil at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, Ukraine entered their matchday two group stage fixture flying high after beating Sweden, and they topped the section, but not after losing 2-0 to France thanks to goals from Jeremy Menez and Yohan Cabaye, with Les Bleus pipping their opponents to second place.

Ukraine suffered more heartache a year later too, when the two were drawn together in the playoffs for the 2014 World Cup after France had finished second behind Spain in their group.

It looked as though Les Bleus were facing a non-qualification to a major tournament for the first time in 20 years when they lost 2-0 in Kyiv, with Roman Zozulya and Andriy Yarmolenko sealing a famous win in the first leg, but France rallied on home soil, and turned the tie on its head with a 3-0 victory at home in which Mamadou Sakho was the unlikely hero, netting twice.

Ukraine hit their lowest point in the history of this fixture in a 2020 friendly, though, as they were mercilessly thrashed 7-1 at the Stade de France by a rampant Les Bleus, who led 4-0 inside 40 minutes.

It was more positive for the Blue and Yellow in 2022 World Cup qualifying, though, as they made an excellent start, drawing 1-1 away to France at the same venue where they suffered that dark night a year earlier, and the two sides drew 1-1 again in Kyiv later in the campaign, with France topping the group, and Ukraine advancing to the playoff, where they were unfortunately beaten by Wales.

The last meeting between the two nations came during qualification for the 2026 World Cup, with France running out 2-0 winners.

Previous meetings

Sept 05, 2025: Ukraine 0-2 France (World Cup Qualifying)

Sep 04, 2021: Ukraine 1-1 France (World Cup Qualifying)

Mar 24, 2021: France 1-1 Ukraine (World Cup Qualifying)

Oct 07, 2020: France 7-1 Ukraine (Friendly)

Nov 19, 2013: France 3-0 Ukraine (World Cup Playoff 2nd Leg)

Nov 15, 2013: Ukraine 2-0 France (World Cup Playoff 1st Leg)

Jun 15, 2012: Ukraine 0-2 France (European Championship Group Stage)

Jun 06, 2011: Ukraine 1-4 France (Friendly)

Nov 21, 2007: Ukraine 2-2 France (European Championship Qualifying)

Jun 02, 2007: France 2-0 Ukraine (European Championship Qualifying)

Jun 06, 2004: France 1-1 Ukraine (Friendly)

Sep 03, 1999: Ukraine 0-0 France (European Championship Qualifying)

Mar 26, 1999: France 0-0 Ukraine (European Championship Qualifying)



Andrew Delaney Written by

No Data Analysis info