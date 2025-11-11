Sports Mole looks at how France could line up for Thursday night's World Cup qualifier against Ukraine at Parc des Princes in Paris.

France are expected to place plenty of attacking responsibility on the shoulders of Kylian Mbappe during their World Cup 2026 qualifier against Ukraine on Thursday night.

Les Bleus will be without the services of Paris Saint-Germain duo Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue at Parc des Princes, putting more emphasis on the performance of the Real Madrid star.

A wave of injuries in the middle of the park in Didier Deschamps's ranks has allowed N'Golo Kante a way back into the fold, despite the former Leicester City hero now plying his trade in the Saudi Pro League.

Scoring his first senior international goal during the draw with Iceland last month, Jean-Philippe Mateta of Crystal Palace could be rewarded with another start.

The Eagles star's chances of earning a spot in the XI have increased due to the withdrawal of Randal Kolo Muani from the camp because of a jaw injury.

Given that victory over Ukraine on Thursday would be enough to secure a spot at next summer's North American party, France are expected to field a first-choice centre-back pairing of William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano.

Looking to translate his early-season success with Bayern Munich onto the international stage, Michael Olise could join former Palace teammate Mateta in the side.

France possible starting lineup: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Digne; Kone, Kante, Barcola, Olise, Mbappe; Mateta

