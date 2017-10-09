Wales boss Chris Coleman says that the players will "learn" from their failure to reach the World Cup playoffs.

Wales manager Chris Coleman has insisted that his players are 'hurting' but will ultimately "learn" from their defeat to the Republic of Ireland.

The Dragons' 1-0 loss in Cardiff on Monday resulted in the nation failing to secure a playoff spot for next summer's World Cup in Russia.

Wales needed another victory after winning three on the trot in their qualifying campaign, but a single strike from James McClean put Ireland into the playoffs.

While Coleman expressed disappointment in the result, and felt that Joe Allen's substitution shortly after the half-hour mark was a contributing factor to the result, he congratulated Martin O'Neill's team.

"I thought on the balance of play we pretty much dominated the first half," the Wales boss told Sky Sports News. "We knew Ireland would have a gameplan and they executed it very well. Fair play to them.

"When we lost Joe Allen our creativity suffered. It was difficult to break down 10 men behind the ball. Fair play to the them. Martin O'Neill has done a great job and good luck to them.

"My players have given everything but it wasn't enough in the end to get over the line. We knew going into the last four games we would probably have to win the four of them, we got three but just at the final hurdle it was not enough.

"What we have done is another campaign where we have taken it right to the wire. Some you win and some you lose. It will hurt for a bit but you learn from defeat and we will learn from tonight."

Wales were without their star man Gareth Bale for the final two qualifiers due to injury.