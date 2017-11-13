England confirm dates for Netherlands, Italy friendlies

England confirm March 2018 dates for the nation's friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy.

England have confirmed to fans when the team will take on the Netherlands and Italy as part of their warm-up fixtures for the World Cup.

Gareth Southgate's men will head away first by playing in Amsterdam on Friday, March 23 against Dutch opponents before welcoming Italy to Wembley four days later.

Out of the three nations involved, only England will be competing at the World Cup finals due to the other two heavyweights failing to qualify.

The Netherlands were unable to get out of the group, while the Azzurri were beaten 1-0 on aggregate by Sweden in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Three Lions are preparing to take on Brazil in an international friendly on Tuesday night at Wembley.