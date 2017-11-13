England confirm dates for World Cup warm-up friendlies with Netherlands, Italy

England confirm dates for Netherlands, Italy friendlies
© SilverHub
England confirm March 2018 dates for the nation's friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, November 13, 2017 at 22:38 UK

England have confirmed to fans when the team will take on the Netherlands and Italy as part of their warm-up fixtures for the World Cup.

Gareth Southgate's men will head away first by playing in Amsterdam on Friday, March 23 against Dutch opponents before welcoming Italy to Wembley four days later.

Out of the three nations involved, only England will be competing at the World Cup finals due to the other two heavyweights failing to qualify.

The Netherlands were unable to get out of the group, while the Azzurri were beaten 1-0 on aggregate by Sweden in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Three Lions are preparing to take on Brazil in an international friendly on Tuesday night at Wembley.

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Read Next:
Buffon 'confirms international retirement'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Gareth Southgate, Football
Your Comments
More England News
Paulinho in action for Tottenham Hotspur on November 27, 2014
Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier excited to take on Paulinho in England friendly
 Eric Dier wears the captain's armband during the international friendly between England and Germany on November 10, 2017
England's Eric Dier: 'Don't get carried away with Ruben Loftus-Cheek'
 Phil Jones of Manchester United holds his shoulder after sustaining an injury during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Hull City at Old Trafford on May 6, 2014
Manchester United defender Phil Jones: 'I am not injury-prone'
England confirm dates for Netherlands, Italy friendliesPreview: England vs. BrazilSolanke praises Southgate after call-upSouthgate willing to use late additionsSouthgate: 'Brazil bigger test than Germany'
Southgate explains selection processDier to captain England against BrazilRashford reveals admiration for RonaldoVardy defends Drinkwater after England snubCahill fit to face Brazil at Wembley
> England Homepage
More Netherlands News
Ronald Koeman shouts orders during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Everton on September 17, 2017
Fraser Forster hails "fantastic" manager Ronald Koeman
 Interim England manager Gareth Southgate on the touchline during the international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
England confirm dates for World Cup warm-up friendlies with Netherlands, Italy
 Wigan manager Malky Mackay gives instructions during the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Wigan Athletic at Madejski Stadium on February 17, 2015
Result: Memphis Depay goal helps Netherlands beat Scotland
Advocaat to step down as Netherlands bossNetherlands call up Timothy Fosu-MensahKoeman not interested in Netherlands jobRonald Koeman: 'I am not under pressure'Best XI: Players to miss World Cup
Robben: 'Future is bright for Netherlands'Koeman 'tipped for Netherlands job'Robben announces international retirementResult: Dutch fall short in Sweden winTeam News: Two changes for Netherlands against Sweden
> Netherlands Homepage
More Italy News
Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Result: Italy to miss first World Cup in 60 years as Sweden win playoff tie
 Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Italy legend Gianluigi Buffon 'confirms retirement from international football'
 Interim England manager Gareth Southgate on the touchline during the international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
England confirm dates for World Cup warm-up friendlies with Netherlands, Italy
Giampiero Ventura: 'Sweden result harsh'Result: Sweden claim first-leg lead over ItalyCarlo Ancelotti to snub Italy role?World Cup 2018: Who has qualified?Result: Candreva on target as Italy secure win
Pirlo: "Italian football is not sick"Buffon defends under-fire boss VenturaAndrea Pirlo to retire at end of yearResult: Italy take second with Macedonia pointDarmian: 'De Gea is better than Buffon'
> Italy Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
 