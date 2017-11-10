World Cup
Nov 10, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Sweden
1-0
Italy
Johansson (61')
Berg (2')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Verratti (29')

Italy boss Giampiero Ventura: 'Sweden result harsh'

Giampiero Ventura: 'Sweden result harsh'
© SilverHub
Italy manager Giampiero Ventura bemoans his side's "harsh" defeat to Sweden in the World Cup qualifying playoffs.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, November 10, 2017 at 22:20 UK

Italy boss Giampiero Ventura has described his side's 1-0 defeat to Sweden in the World Cup qualifying playoffs as "harsh".

The Azure lost the first leg of the tie to a deflected Jakob Johansson strike in the second half, and the former Torino coach has urged his players to raise their game for the return fixture in Milan.

"We just need to get a result now. We need to overturn it all in Milan. San Siro has to take us by the hand and we must put in a great performance for the crowd," Ventura told reporters.

"Considering what happened on the pitch, the result was harsh. I hope that in Milan we get given what they were given tonight. In such an important match, a different approach was needed."

Italy will play host to Sweden for the second leg on November 13.

Germany's defender and captain Philipp Lahm (front-R) holds up the World Cup trophy as he celebrates on with his teammates after winning the 2014 FIFA World Cup final on July 13, 2014
Read Next:
World Cup 2018: Who has qualified?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Giampiero Ventura, Jakob Johansson, Football
Your Comments
More Italy News
Sweden's players celebrate after Ireland scored an own goal during the Euro 2016 group E football match between Ireland and Sweden at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis on June 13, 2016
Result: Jakob Johansson strike gives Sweden first-leg advantage over Italy
 Italy manager Giampiero Ventura on the touchline during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Italy boss Giampiero Ventura: 'Sweden result harsh'
 Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti takes his seat during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Report: Carlo Ancelotti to snub Italy role in favour of Premier League return
World Cup 2018: Who has qualified?Result: Candreva on target as Italy secure winPirlo: "Italian football is not sick"Buffon defends under-fire boss VenturaAndrea Pirlo to retire at end of year
Result: Italy take second with Macedonia pointDarmian: 'De Gea is better than Buffon'Verratti hits out at Italy supportersEngland 'plan Brazil, Germany friendlies'Buffon: 'Italy can still make World Cup'
> Italy Homepage
More Sweden News
Sweden's players celebrate after Ireland scored an own goal during the Euro 2016 group E football match between Ireland and Sweden at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis on June 13, 2016
Result: Jakob Johansson strike gives Sweden first-leg advantage over Italy
 Italy manager Giampiero Ventura on the touchline during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Italy boss Giampiero Ventura: 'Sweden result harsh'
 Aaron Ramsey of Wales and Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Sweden during the international friendly on June 5, 2016
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 'Sweden under less pressure without me'
World Cup 2018: Who has qualified?Result: Dutch fall short in Sweden winTeam News: Two changes for Netherlands against SwedenLive Commentary: Netherlands 2-0 Sweden - as it happenedAndersson wants more game-time for Lindelof
Larsson backs Lindelof to succeed at UnitedResult: Toivonen stunner sends Sweden topTeam News: Pogba, Griezmann start for FranceLive Commentary: Sweden 2-1 France - as it happenedResult: Portugal collapse at home to Sweden
> Sweden Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
 