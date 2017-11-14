Solanke praises Southgate after call-up

Nov 14, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Wembley
England
vs.
Brazil
 

Dominic Solanke praises Gareth Southgate after England call-up

Dominic Solanke admits that it is "a good time to be a young England player" after being handed a first call-up to the national team squad by Gareth Southgate.
Striker Dominic Solanke has revealed that Gareth Southgate has encouraged him to "enjoy" his first experience in the England squad.

Solanke - as well as Angus Gunn and Lewis Cook - have been drafted into the senior setup by Southgate after as many as eight players withdrew from his initial squad for the Wembley double-header with Germany and Brazil.

Southgate has said that he will have 'no hesitation' in using either of the young trio against Brazil on Tuesday night, and Liverpool striker Solanke has praised the character of the national team boss.

The 20-year-old told reporters: "A lot of the boys know him (Southgate) as the U-21 manager. I had the pleasure of working with him. It's a good time to be a young England player.

"He's really good. He's always looking to help and guide you through. You need that being young sometimes. He just said to express myself. Enjoy it and take the chance if it's given."

Solanke is yet to make a start in the Premier League for either Liverpool or former club Chelsea, with his seven outings this season all coming from the bench.

