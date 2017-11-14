Nov 14, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Wembley
England
vs.
Brazil
 

England's Eric Dier: 'Don't get carried away with Ruben Loftus-Cheek'

Dier: 'Stay calm with Loftus-Cheek'
© SilverHub
England midfielder Eric Dier calls on supporters to "not get too carried away" with the performance of Ruben Loftus-Cheek against Germany on Friday night.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, November 13, 2017 at 10:34 UK

Eric Dier has attempted to cool immediate expectations of England teammate Ruben Loftus-Cheek after his impressive debut against Germany on Friday night.

The Chelsea midfielder - currently on loan at Crystal Palace - put in a man-of-the-match performance as England held the world champions to a goalless draw at Wembley Stadium.

However, while praising Loftus-Cheek, Dier does not want supporters to "get too carried away" with the 21-year-old's first showing in a Three Lions shirt.

The Tottenham Hotspur defender is quoted by the Daily Mail as saying: "Everyone's known about Ruben's potential for a long time.

"It's great that he's now playing regular football week in, week out for Crystal Palace. That can only allow him to fulfil his potential. Hopefully this is another step in his progression.

"There's so much more to come from him, but there's no point getting too carried away at this points. He's a good boy and he still has a lot to work on, like all of us."

Dier captained England on Friday evening, but the armband could be passed on to a different player for the showdown with Brazil on Tuesday.

England defender Gary Cahill in action during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Read Next:
Cahill fit to face Brazil at Wembley
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Eric Dier, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Football
Your Comments
More England News
Phil Jones in action during the World Cup qualifier between England and Slovakia on September 4, 2017
Phil Jones becomes eighth England withdrawal
 Eric Dier wears the captain's armband during the international friendly between England and Germany on November 10, 2017
England's Eric Dier: 'Don't get carried away with Ruben Loftus-Cheek'
 Jamie Vardy (R) oal with his team mate Danny Drinkwater (L) during the Barclays Premier League match between Southampton and Leicester City at St Mary's Stadium on October 17, 2015
Jamie Vardy: 'Danny Drinkwater wants to play for England'
Cahill fit to face Brazil at WembleySouthgate: 'England have exciting future'Southgate: 'Loftus-Cheek threat to teammates'Joe Hart to return for Brazil friendlyPhil Jones: 'I am not injury-prone'
Drinkwater hopeful of World Cup spot?Coutinho passed fit for England friendlyJordan Pickford: 'Joe Hart was my idol'Loftus-Cheek "really happy" with debutMan City's Gunn handed England call-up
> England Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
 