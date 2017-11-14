Dier: 'Stay calm with Loftus-Cheek'

England midfielder Eric Dier calls on supporters to "not get too carried away" with the performance of Ruben Loftus-Cheek against Germany on Friday night.

Eric Dier has attempted to cool immediate expectations of England teammate Ruben Loftus-Cheek after his impressive debut against Germany on Friday night.

The Chelsea midfielder - currently on loan at Crystal Palace - put in a man-of-the-match performance as England held the world champions to a goalless draw at Wembley Stadium.

However, while praising Loftus-Cheek, Dier does not want supporters to "get too carried away" with the 21-year-old's first showing in a Three Lions shirt.

The Tottenham Hotspur defender is quoted by the Daily Mail as saying: "Everyone's known about Ruben's potential for a long time.

"It's great that he's now playing regular football week in, week out for Crystal Palace. That can only allow him to fulfil his potential. Hopefully this is another step in his progression.

"There's so much more to come from him, but there's no point getting too carried away at this points. He's a good boy and he still has a lot to work on, like all of us."

Dier captained England on Friday evening, but the armband could be passed on to a different player for the showdown with Brazil on Tuesday.