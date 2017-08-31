Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

It's transfer deadline day! The clock is ticking down as clubs up and down the land have only a few hours to get their deals across the line.

Thursday morning's headlines:

Liverpool 'persist with £74m Thomas Lemar deal'

Liverpool are reportedly pressing ahead with a £74m deal for Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar despite the imminent arrival of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Read more.

Harry Kane: 'I trust Daniel Levy with transfer business'

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane says that he has complete faith in chairman Daniel Levy's attitude towards the transfer market. Read more.

Wolverhampton Wanderers 'bid £10m for PSV Eindhoven striker'

Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly table a bid of more than £10m for PSV Eindhoven striker Jurgen Locadia. Read more.

Chile boss: 'Alexis Sanchez is very happy'

Chile manager Juan Antonio Pizzi says that Arsenal attacker Alexis Sanchez is "very, very good" despite ongoing speculation over his future. Read more.

Manchester United 'make £50m offer for Marco Asensio'

Manchester United reportedly table a deadline-day offer of £50m for Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio. Read more.

Wolverhampton Wanderers 'in talks for Manchester United youngster'

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly in talks with Manchester United over a loan deal for highly-rated midfielder Scott McTominay. Read more.

Riyad Mahrez released by Algeria to 'complete transfer'

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez is released from international duty with Algeria in order to complete a deadline-day move to a unnamed club. Read more.

Watford 'eye £3m Marvin Zeegelaar deal'

Watford reportedly consider a £3m move for Sporting Lisbon defender Marvin Zeegelaar on transfer deadline day. Read more.

Ray Wilkins warns Danny Drinkwater off Chelsea move

Former Chelsea midfielder Ray Wilkins urges Leicester City's Danny Drinkwater to avoid a move to Stamford Bridge due to concerns over first-team football. Read more.

Philipp Wollscheid joins Metz from Stoke City

Stoke City confirm that versatile defender Philipp Wollscheid leaves the Britannia Stadium to join French club Metz. Read more.

Real Madrid 'block Marcos Llorente loan exit'

Real Madrid reportedly reject a loan approach from Valencia for Spain Under-21 international Marcos Llorente. Read more.

Malaga, Real Betis want Nani?

Nani could reportedly leave Valencia for either Malaga or Real Betis in the latter stages of the transfer window. Read more.

West Ham United 'eye late Jack Wilshere move'

West Ham United reportedly consider a deadline-day move for unsettled Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere. Read more.

Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United 'in Andre Gomes battle'

London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United battle to sign Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes on loan, according to a report. Read more.

Stoke City 'revive Fabian Delph interest'

Stoke City will 'revive their interest' in Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph on transfer deadline day, according to a report. Read more.

Leicester City 'keen on Wolverhampton Wanderers winger'

Leicester City are reportedly considering a swoop for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Jordan Graham. Read more.

Everton 'considering Stefano Okaka loan move'

Everton reportedly weigh up a loan move for Watford forward Stefano Okaka, who has fallen out of favour under Hornets boss Marco Silva. Read more.

Wolfsburg 'favourites to sign Divock Origi on loan'

Wolfsburg lead the race to sign Liverpool forward Divock Origi on loan before Thursday night's deadline, according to a report. Read more.

Chelsea 'considering Rafinha bid'

Chelsea reportedly consider a deadline-day swoop for Bayern Munich's experienced defender Rafinha. Read more.

David Gold: 'Diafra Sakho not for sale'

West Ham United co-chairman David Gold insists that Senegal forward Diafra Sakho is not leaving the London Stadium. Read more.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'joins Liverpool for less money'

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will reportedly pick up £125,000-a-week wages when he signs for Liverpool - £55,000 a week less than he would have collected at Arsenal. Read more.

Arsenal 'in pole position for Jonny Evans'

Arsenal are 'in pole position' to sign West Bromwich Albion centre-back Jonny Evans ahead of Manchester City and Leicester City, according to a report. Read more.

Bojan Krkic 'heading for Alaves on loan'

Spanish attacker Bojan Krkic is leaving Stoke City to join Spanish outfit Alaves on loan, according to a report. Read more.

Jack Colback to join Wolverhampton Wanderers on loan?

Newcastle United midfielder Jack Colback is said to be in talks over a loan switch to Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers. Read more.

Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic to serve three-match ban

Newcastle United announce that Aleksandar Mitrovic will serve a three-match ban after deciding against challenging a charge of violent conduct. Read more.

West Bromwich Albion confirm Grzegorz Krychowiak loan deal

West Bromwich Albion confirm the signing of Grzegorz Krychowiak from Paris Saint-Germain on a season-long loan. Read more.

Jordy Clasie leaves Southampton to join Club Brugge on loan

Southampton midfielder Jordy Clasie joins Club Brugge on loan for the season. Read more.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'to undergo Liverpool medical at St George's Park'

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will reportedly have a medical at St George's Park this evening after Liverpool agreed a fee with Arsenal. Read more.

Liverpool 'agree £40m deal with Arsenal for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain'

Liverpool reportedly agree a £35m deal with Arsenal for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after the midfielder rejected Chelsea. Read more.

Leicester City's Ahmed Musa 'close to agreeing loan move to Hull City'

Hull City are reportedly close to agreeing a season-long loan deal for Leicester City's Ahmed Musa. Read more.

Swansea City closing in on signing of Bayern Munich's Renato Sanches?

Swansea City are reportedly closing in on the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches. Read more.

Liverpool confident of securing Virgil van Dijk before transfer deadline?

Liverpool are reportedly optimistic that they will sign Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk before the transfer window closes on Thursday. Read more.

Leicester City 'unwilling to sell Jamie Vardy before transfer deadline'

Leicester City will reportedly reject any bids for Jamie Vardy amid reports that Chelsea and Everton are circling. Read more.

Liverpool 'end Thomas Lemar pursuit to focus on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain deal'

Liverpool reportedly end interest in Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar in order to reach an agreement with Arsenal over the capture of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Read more.

Tottenham Hotspur announce signing of Juan Foyth from Estudiantes

Tottenham Hotspur announce the signing of Juan Foyth from Estudiantes for a reported £8m. Read more.

Middlesbrough 'standing firm on Adama Traore'

A report claims that Middlesbrough will refuse to sell Adama Traore unless the club's valuation of the 21-year-old is met. Read more.

Phil Brown: 'Southend United in for Josh Wright'

Southend United boss Phil Brown reveals that he is "very interested" in signing free agent Josh Wright following the midfielder's release from Gillingham. Read more.

Wahbi Khazri 'in France for Rennes talks'

Sunderland attacker Wahbi Khazri reportedly travels to France to discuss a season-long loan to Rennes. Read more.

Ryan Shotton joins Middlesbrough from Birmingham City

Experienced defender Ryan Shotton joins Middlesbrough from fellow Championship outfit Birmingham City on a three-year contract. Read more.

Norwich City sign Grant Hanley from Newcastle United

Norwich City complete the signing of 25-year-old Newcastle United defender Grant Hanley on a four-year contract. Read more.

Nahki Wells 'nearing Burnley move'

Burnley reportedly near a move for Huddersfield Town striker Nahki Wells ahead of the close of the summer transfer window. Read more.

Birmingham City 'end Afriyie Acquah pursuit'

Championship outfit Birmingham City reportedly pull out of a club-record deal to sign Torino midfielder Afriyie Acquah. Read more.

West Ham United 'in talks for Majeed Waris'

West Ham United are in talks with Lorient over a move for Majeed Waris in the latter stages of the transfer window, according to a report. Read more.

Sheffield Wednesday sign Joost van Aken

Sheffield Wednesday announce the signing of centre-back Joost van Aken from Dutch outfit Heerenveen. Read more.

Diafra Sakho 'passes Rennes medical'

Senegal international Diafra Sakho reportedly passes his medical with Rennes ahead of a £9m transfer from West Ham United. Read more.

Crystal Palace 'join race for Oumar Niasse'

Crystal Palace reportedly join the hunt to sign Everton forward Oumar Niasse before the end of the month. Read more.

Nacer Chadli 'wants Swansea City move'

Belgian attacker Nacer Chadli reportedly informs West Bromwich Albion that he wants to join Swansea City before the end of the transfer window. Read more.

Real Betis 'offered Jack Wilshere'

Real Betis are offered the chance to sign unsettled Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, according to a report. Read more.

Everton 'want £35m for Ross Barkley'

Everton reportedly lower their asking price for Ross Barkley to £35m after rejecting a £25m bid for the midfielder from Chelsea. Read more.

Serge Aurier 'granted work permit ahead of Tottenham Hotspur move'

Paris Saint-Germain full-back Serge Aurier is reportedly granted a work permit, allowing him to complete his proposed £23m move to Tottenham Hotspur. Read more.

Diafra Sakho set for West Ham United exit

West Ham United striker Diafra Sakho is reportedly closing in on a £9m move to Ligue 1 side Rennes. Read more.

Atletico Madrid president "optimistic" over Diego Costa deal

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo is "optimistic" about the club's chances of signing Chelsea striker Diego Costa before the transfer deadline. Read more.

West Bromwich Albion complete Kieran Gibbs signing

West Bromwich Albion complete the signing of full-back Kieran Gibbs from Arsenal in a four-year deal thought to be worth up to £7m. Read more.

Fulham 'make £15m bid for Dwight Gayle'

Fulham reportedly submit a £15m bid for Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle after learning that he is free to leave the club. Read more.

Tottenham Hotspur move for Serge Aurier 'held up by work permit issue'

Tottenham Hotspur's move for Paris Saint-Germain full-back Serge Aurier is reportedly being delayed due to an issue over the player's right to enter the UK. Read more.

Kieran Gibbs 'completes West Bromwich Albion medical'

Arsenal full-back Kieran Gibbs edges closer to leaving the club as he completes his medical ahead of a proposed move to West Bromwich Albion. Read more.

Everton reject Chelsea bid for Ross Barkley

Everton reportedly turn down Chelsea's initial £25m offer for wantaway midfielder Ross Barkley. Read more.

Father: 'Divock Origi could join Tottenham Hotspur'

The father of Liverpool striker Divock Origi reveals that it is a "possibility" for his son to join Tottenham Hotspur before the transfer window closes. Read more.

Hull City sign Jackson Irvine from Burton Albion

Hull City complete the signing of Australian international midfielder Jackson Irvine on a three-year deal from Burton Albion. Read more.

Liverpool 'have opening Oxlade-Chamberlain bid rejected'

Arsenal reportedly reject Liverpool's opening bid of around £30m for wantaway midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Read more.

Grzegorz Krychowiak 'undergoing West Bromwich Albion medical'

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly on the verge of completing a deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak on loan. Read more.

Diego Costa to join Las Palmas on loan?

La Liga strugglers Las Palmas could reportedly offer rebel striker Diego Costa a route out of Chelsea with a loan until January, when he would join Atletico Madrid. Read more.

Raheem Sterling 'staying at Manchester City'

Manchester City reportedly decide against using Raheem Sterling as part of a player-plus-cash deal to bring Alexis Sanchez to the club from Arsenal. Read more.

Jonny Evans 'to snub Arsenal in favour of Manchester City'

West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans reportedly chooses a move to Manchester City over a possible switch to Arsenal. Read more.

Liverpool 'agree £148m Philippe Coutinho deal with Barcelona'

Liverpool reportedly agree a £148m deal with Barcelona for Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho, which would make him the second most expensive footballer of all time. Read more.

Danny Drinkwater hands in Leicester City transfer request

Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater hands in a transfer request in a bid to force a move to Premier League champions Chelsea. Read more.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'rejects Chelsea for Liverpool'

Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain reportedly turns down a £35m move to Premier League champions Chelsea in favour of Liverpool. Read more.

Wolverhampton Wanderers 'want three more players'

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Nuno Espirito Santo is reportedly hopeful of bringing in three new players before Thursday's transfer deadline. Read more.