Newcastle United midfielder Jack Colback is said to be in talks over a loan switch to Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Newcastle United midfielder Jack Colback is reportedly in talks with Wolverhampton Wanderers over a season-long loan switch.

The 27-year-old has been left out of Magpies boss Rafael Benitez's first team plans in the Premier League this season, having reportedly been involved in a training-ground row with the Spaniard.

According to the Daily Mail, the former Sunderland player has now entered talks with Wolves about an initial loan deal that would see him join Nuno Espirito Santo's side for the rest of the campaign.

The Midlands outfit have invested heavily this summer and are among the favourites for the Championship title, an ambition that is said to hold appeal for Colback, who has been with Newcastle since 2014.

Aston Villa and Hull City have also been linked with Colback this summer, but it is thought that his current wages - estimated to be in the range of £35,000 a week - have proved a stumbling block in negotiations.

Wolves are targeting a new striker, midfielder and left-back in the remaining hours of the transfer window.