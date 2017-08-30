Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Nuno Espirito Santo is reportedly hopeful of bringing in three new players before Thursday's transfer deadline.

The Championship outfit have been one of the most active sides in English football this summer, bringing in 11 senior players on permanent or loan deals while allowing 15 to depart.

Specifically, Nuno Espirito Santo's side are now in the hunt for a new striker following the sales of Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Nouha Dicko and the loan exit of Joe Mason to Millwall.

Porto striker Tiquinho was linked with a shock switch to the Midlands yesterday, while other names in the frame in recent weeks have included Sheffield Wednesday's Jordan Rhodes, Preston North End forward Jordan Hugill and Nelson Oliveira of Norwich City.

According to the Express & Star, Wolves have also enquired about the availability of Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle, but a deal is deemed "unlikely" due to his high wages and the Magpies' desire to secure a replacement first.

The newspaper also claims that Nuno is looking to sign another midfielder and a left-back before the 11pm Thursday cut-off, while the likes of Jordan Graham and fit-again Michal Zyro could be shipped out on loan.

Wolves currently sit fourth in the primitive Championship table, having taken 10 points from their opening five fixtures.