New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Wolverhampton Wanderers 'want three more players'

The mighty Nuno Espirito Santo watches on during the EFL Cup game between Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 23, 2017
© SilverHub
Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Nuno Espirito Santo is reportedly hopeful of bringing in three new players before Thursday's transfer deadline.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 09:52 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly hoping to sign three more players before the transfer window shuts tomorrow night.

The Championship outfit have been one of the most active sides in English football this summer, bringing in 11 senior players on permanent or loan deals while allowing 15 to depart.

Specifically, Nuno Espirito Santo's side are now in the hunt for a new striker following the sales of Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Nouha Dicko and the loan exit of Joe Mason to Millwall.

Porto striker Tiquinho was linked with a shock switch to the Midlands yesterday, while other names in the frame in recent weeks have included Sheffield Wednesday's Jordan Rhodes, Preston North End forward Jordan Hugill and Nelson Oliveira of Norwich City.

According to the Express & Star, Wolves have also enquired about the availability of Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle, but a deal is deemed "unlikely" due to his high wages and the Magpies' desire to secure a replacement first.

The newspaper also claims that Nuno is looking to sign another midfielder and a left-back before the 11pm Thursday cut-off, while the likes of Jordan Graham and fit-again Michal Zyro could be shipped out on loan.

Wolves currently sit fourth in the primitive Championship table, having taken 10 points from their opening five fixtures.

A general of view of Molineux during the Sky Bet League One match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Carlisle United at Molineux on May 3, 2014
Read Next:
Wolves to sign Porto striker Tiquinho?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Nuno Espirito Santo, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, Nouha Dicko, Joe Mason, Tiquinho, Jordan Rhodes, Nelson Oliveira, Jordan Hugill, Dwight Gayle, Michal Zyro, Jordan Graham, Football
Your Comments
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
The mighty Nuno Espirito Santo watches on during the EFL Cup game between Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 23, 2017
Wolverhampton Wanderers 'want three more players'
 Nouha Dicko in action for Wolves on August 10, 2014
Wolverhampton Wanderers 'accept Hull City bid for Nouha Dicko'
 Wolves striker Nouha Dicko celebrates after scoring the first Wolves goal during the Capital One Cup First Round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newport County at Molineux on August 11, 2015
Hull City complete Nouha Dicko signing
Wolves to sign Porto striker Tiquinho?Preston reject Hugill transfer requestAndy Lonergan exits Wolves for LeedsEdwards leaves Wolves for ReadingTeam News: Vinagre handed Wolves start
Nuno happy with progress of Helder CostaReading keen to sign Edwards from Wolves?Nuno plays down Nouha Dicko speculationWolves reject Hull offer for Dicko?Wolves boss Nuno "very proud" of players
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage
More Newcastle United News
The mighty Nuno Espirito Santo watches on during the EFL Cup game between Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 23, 2017
Wolverhampton Wanderers 'want three more players'
 Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates scoring for Newcastle United on April 2, 2016
Newcastle United's Aleksandar Mitrovic charged with violent conduct
 Grant Hanley of Scotland in action during the FIFA 2014 World Cup Qualifying Group A match between Scotland and Belgium at Hampden Park on September 6, 2013
Norwich City 'agree fee for Newcastle United defender Grant Hanley'
Newcastle 'prepare Kjartansson swoop'Report: Newcastle to sell Dwight GayleReport: Slaven Bilic's job put under reviewBenitez still hopeful on new signingsBilic: 'Newcastle were the better team'
Result: Joselu nets as Newcastle get off the markTeam News: Joselu starts for NewcastleLive Commentary: Newcastle United 3-0 West Ham United - as it happenedWatford, Newcastle move for Slimani?Newcastle, Swansea join Loic Remy chase?
> Newcastle United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Cardiff CityCardiff5500102815
2Ipswich TownIpswich540196312
3Leeds UnitedLeeds532072511
4Wolverhampton WanderersWolves531174310
5Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd53025419
6Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest53028809
7Preston North EndPreston52212118
8Hull City521212757
9Middlesbrough52124317
10Queens Park RangersQPR52126607
11Reading52125507
12Derby CountyDerby521257-27
13Bristol City51317616
14Fulham51314316
15Barnsley52037706
16Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds51314406
17Millwall51228625
18Aston Villa512279-25
19Sunderland512258-35
20Birmingham CityBirmingham511336-34
21Burton Albion511349-54
22Norwich CityNorwich5113612-64
23Brentford502359-42
24Bolton WanderersBolton5023410-62
> Full Version
 