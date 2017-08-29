Wolverhampton Wanderers are linked with a move for Porto striker Tiquinho.

The 26-year-old has been in fine form for the Primeira Liga outfit since his January switch from Vitoria de Guimaraes, scoring 12 times in 15 appearances in the second half of the last campaign.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo, who managed Porto last season, has made clear that he wants to sign at least one new striker before the deadline and a reunion with Tiquinho is said to be on the cards.

According to some reports, the Brazilian has already agreed terms on a switch to the Championship side and will undergo a medical today. It is unclear if the alleged move would be a loan or on a permanent basis, although the player's €40m (£37m) release clause would make a temporary move the most feasible option.

Nuno has already brought in several players from his former side this summer, including the Championship-record signing Ruben Neves, defender Willy Boly and striker Diogo Jota.

Wolves have also been linked with Jordan Rhodes, Nelson Oliveira and Jordan Hugill in recent weeks.