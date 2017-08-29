New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Wolverhampton Wanderers to sign Porto striker Tiquinho?

A general of view of Molineux during the Sky Bet League One match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Carlisle United at Molineux on May 3, 2014
© Getty Images
Wolverhampton Wanderers are linked with a move for Porto striker Tiquinho.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 15:35 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been linked with a move for Porto striker Tiquinho in the final days of the transfer window.

The 26-year-old has been in fine form for the Primeira Liga outfit since his January switch from Vitoria de Guimaraes, scoring 12 times in 15 appearances in the second half of the last campaign.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo, who managed Porto last season, has made clear that he wants to sign at least one new striker before the deadline and a reunion with Tiquinho is said to be on the cards.

According to some reports, the Brazilian has already agreed terms on a switch to the Championship side and will undergo a medical today. It is unclear if the alleged move would be a loan or on a permanent basis, although the player's €40m (£37m) release clause would make a temporary move the most feasible option.

Nuno has already brought in several players from his former side this summer, including the Championship-record signing Ruben Neves, defender Willy Boly and striker Diogo Jota.

Wolves have also been linked with Jordan Rhodes, Nelson Oliveira and Jordan Hugill in recent weeks.

Nouha Dicko in action for Wolves on August 10, 2014
Read Next:
Wolves 'accept Hull bid for Dicko'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Tiquinho Soares, Nuno Espirito Santo, Ruben Neves, Willy Boly, Diogo Jota, Jordan Rhodes, Nelson Oliveira, Jordan Hugill, Football
Your Comments
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
A general of view of Molineux during the Sky Bet League One match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Carlisle United at Molineux on May 3, 2014
Wolverhampton Wanderers to sign Porto striker Tiquinho?
 Jordan Hugill of Preston North End in action during the pre season friendly match between Preston North End and Hearts at Deepdale on July 18, 2015 in Preston, England.
Preston North End reject Jordan Hugill transfer request
 Fulham keeper Andy Lonergan in action during the game with Blackburn on September 13, 2015
Andy Lonergan exits Wolverhampton Wanderers for Leeds United
Wolves 'accept Hull bid for Dicko'Edwards leaves Wolves for ReadingTeam News: Vinagre handed Wolves startNuno happy with progress of Helder CostaReading keen to sign Edwards from Wolves?
Nuno plays down Nouha Dicko speculationWolves reject Hull offer for Dicko?Wolves boss Nuno "very proud" of playersUnited host Burton in EFL CupNeves: 'Championship is right place for me'
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage
More Porto News
A general of view of Molineux during the Sky Bet League One match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Carlisle United at Molineux on May 3, 2014
Wolverhampton Wanderers to sign Porto striker Tiquinho?
 Dynamo Kiev's forward Andriy Yarmolenko (L) vies with Porto's midfielder Danilo Pereira during the UEFA Champions League Group G football match FC Porto vs FC Dynamo Kyiv at the Dragao stadium in Porto on November 24, 2015
Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain 'in Danilo Pereira battle'
 A general view of Fulham's Craven Cottage football ground in London on December 5, 2011
Fulham sign Rafa Soares on season-long loan from Porto
West Ham 'considering Danilo move'Stoke City seal Bruno Martins Indi dealHughes hopeful over Martins Indi dealMartins Indi to seal Stoke move?Ruben Neves: 'I will return to Porto'
Spurs fail with bid for Ricardo Pereira?Palace beat Stoke to Martins Indi?Martins Indi 'set for Stoke medical'Wolves seal Willy Boly loan dealWolves close to Ruben Neves capture
> Porto Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Cardiff CityCardiff5500102815
2Ipswich TownIpswich540196312
3Leeds UnitedLeeds532072511
4Wolverhampton WanderersWolves531174310
5Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd53025419
6Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest53028809
7Preston North EndPreston52212118
8Hull City521212757
9Middlesbrough52124317
10Queens Park RangersQPR52126607
11Reading52125507
12Derby CountyDerby521257-27
13Bristol City51317616
14Fulham51314316
15Barnsley52037706
16Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds51314406
17Millwall51228625
18Aston Villa512279-25
19Sunderland512258-35
20Birmingham CityBirmingham511336-34
21Burton Albion511349-54
22Norwich CityNorwich5113612-64
23Brentford502359-42
24Bolton WanderersBolton5023410-62
> Full Version
 