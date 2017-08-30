Newcastle United announce that Aleksandar Mitrovic will serve a three-match ban after deciding against challenging a charge of violent conduct.

Newcastle United have confirmed that Aleksandar Mitrovic will serve a three-match ban after accepting a charge of violent conduct.

The 22-year-old was caught on camera appearing to elbow Manuel Lanzini during last Saturday's 3-0 victory over West Ham United at St James' Park.

The 80th-minute incident, which was not spotted by referee Neil Swarbrick at the time, was deemed worthy of retrospective action by the Football Association.

Rather than fight the charge, Mitrovic has opted to accept the "standard penalty" of a three-match ban, which means that the striker will miss games against Swansea City, Stoke City and Brighton & Hove Albion.

A statement read: "Aleksandar Mitrovic will serve a three-match suspension with immediate effect after he admitted an FA charge of violent conduct and accepted the standard penalty.

"Mitrovic was involved in an incident with West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini in the 80th minute of the Magpies' 3-0 win on Saturday, August 26. The misconduct was not seen by the match officials at the time but caught on video."

Rafael Benitez's side have won one and lost two of their opening round of top-flight fixtures.