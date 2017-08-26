Aug 26, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​St James' Park
Attendance: 52,093
NewcastleNewcastle United
3-0
West HamWest Ham United
Joselu (36'), Clark (72'), Mitrovic (86')
Merino (83')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Hernandez (17'), Fernandes (65'), Sakho (78')

Newcastle United's Aleksandar Mitrovic charged with violent conduct

Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates scoring for Newcastle United on April 2, 2016
© AFP
Aleksandar Mitrovic is charged with violent conduct by the Football Association for his alleged elbow on Manuel Lanzini in Newcastle United's win over West Ham United.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 18:24 UK

Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic faces a three-match ban after being charged with violent conduct by the Football Association.

The Serbia international has been punished for an alleged elbow on Manuel Lanzini in the Magpies' 3-0 win over West Ham United on Saturday afternoon.

After reviewing the incident, which was missed at the time by referee Neil Swarbrick, the FA has deemed Mitrovic's actions deliberate and given the 22-year-old until 6pm on Wednesday to respond.

Mitrovic, who found the net in his side's victory against strugglers West Ham at St James' Park, has twice been dismissed during his Newcastle career.

Despite revealing earlier this summer that he is unsure whether he will stay in the North-East, the former Anderlecht man is expected to remain in Rafael Benitez's plans until at least the New Year.

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic during the EFL Cup (3rd Round) match between West Ham United and Accrington Stanley at the London Stadium on September 21, 2016
Your Comments
Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates scoring for Newcastle United on April 2, 2016
Newcastle United's Aleksandar Mitrovic charged with violent conduct
Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates scoring for Newcastle United on April 2, 2016
Newcastle United's Aleksandar Mitrovic charged with violent conduct
