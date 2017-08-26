Aleksandar Mitrovic is charged with violent conduct by the Football Association for his alleged elbow on Manuel Lanzini in Newcastle United's win over West Ham United.

Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic faces a three-match ban after being charged with violent conduct by the Football Association.

The Serbia international has been punished for an alleged elbow on Manuel Lanzini in the Magpies' 3-0 win over West Ham United on Saturday afternoon.

After reviewing the incident, which was missed at the time by referee Neil Swarbrick, the FA has deemed Mitrovic's actions deliberate and given the 22-year-old until 6pm on Wednesday to respond.

Mitrovic, who found the net in his side's victory against strugglers West Ham at St James' Park, has twice been dismissed during his Newcastle career.

Despite revealing earlier this summer that he is unsure whether he will stay in the North-East, the former Anderlecht man is expected to remain in Rafael Benitez's plans until at least the New Year.