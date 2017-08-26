Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Newcastle United and West Ham United at St James' Park.
Both sides are seeking their first points of the season, having kicked off the new campaign with back-to-back league defeats.
Newcastle have lost just one of their last 14 home meetings against West Ham and are going in search of successive wins in this fixture for the first time in 15 years.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.
NEWCASTLE UNITED SUBS: Murphy, Diame, Aarons, Saivet, Jesus Gamez, Woodman, Mitrovic
WEST HAM UNITED SUBS: Adrian, Fonte, Kouyate, Lanzini, Obiang, Sakho, Masuaku
© SilverHub
© SilverHub
Rafael Benitez: "When I said I would stay, it was because of the city, the fans, the stature of the club, the Premier League and it was close to my family. I had a meeting with Mike [Ashley] and I was expecting we could be in a better position than we are now. We are not. We will see if we can improve as much as we can this week. I will try to do my job. How much can I improve the team? It depends on how well we work and how much the players can learn."
Slaven Bilic: "They are not happy with the transfers but they spent more money than we have spent in this transfer window, if we are talking about net money. They won the league and now it was 'now we are going to rule the world' or whatever. What I think happened is they tried but maybe they were unable to get those targets that they wanted. Maybe they were thinking too big and those players, they didn't want to come."
© Getty Images
© Getty Images
STARTING XI: Hart; Zabaleta, Collins, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Noble, Rice, Antonio, Fernandes, Ayew, Hernandez
SUBS: Adrian, Fonte, Kouyate, Lanzini, Obiang, Sakho, Masuaku
STARTING XI: Elliot; Manquillo, Lascelles, Clark, Mbemba; Merino, Hayden; Atsu, Ayoze Perez, Ritchie; Joselu
SUBS: Murphy, Diame, Aarons, Saivet, Jesus Gamez, Woodman, Mitrovic