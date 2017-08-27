Newcastle United will sell Dwight Gayle before the transfer window closes for business next week, according to a report.

Gayle scored 23 times during Newcastle's 2016-17 Championship-winning campaign, but the 27-year-old has struggled to make his mark in the early stages of the new Premier League season.

The centre-forward was left out of the Newcastle squad that faced West Ham United on Saturday, and according to the Daily Mail, he will be sold before the end of the month in order to raise funds for Magpies boss Rafael Benitez.

Gayle joined Newcastle from Crystal Palace last summer, signing a five-year contract with the North-East club.

A number of Championship clubs are said to be monitoring developments with a view to a late bid.