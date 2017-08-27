New Transfer Talk header

Report: Newcastle United to sell Dwight Gayle

Dwight Gayle in action for Newcastle United on September 24, 2016
Newcastle United will sell Dwight Gayle before the transfer window closes for business next week, according to a report.
Newcastle United will reportedly sell Dwight Gayle before the transfer window closes for business next week.

Gayle scored 23 times during Newcastle's 2016-17 Championship-winning campaign, but the 27-year-old has struggled to make his mark in the early stages of the new Premier League season.

The centre-forward was left out of the Newcastle squad that faced West Ham United on Saturday, and according to the Daily Mail, he will be sold before the end of the month in order to raise funds for Magpies boss Rafael Benitez.

Gayle joined Newcastle from Crystal Palace last summer, signing a five-year contract with the North-East club.

A number of Championship clubs are said to be monitoring developments with a view to a late bid.

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez on March 20, 2016
Your Comments
