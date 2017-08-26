Aug 26, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​St James' Park
NewcastleNewcastle United
3-0
West HamWest Ham United
Joselu (36'), Clark (72'), Mitrovic (86')
Merino (83')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Hernandez (17'), Fernandes (65'), Sakho (78')

Slaven Bilic: 'Newcastle United were the better team'

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur on May 5, 2017
© SilverHub
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic admits that his side lost to a better team in their 3-0 defeat at Newcastle United.
Last Updated: Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 18:18 UK

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has conceded that his side were beaten by a better team today as they fell to a 3-0 defeat at Newcastle United.

Both sides entered the game having lost their opening two fixtures, but goals from Joselu, Ciaran Clark and Aleksandar Mitrovic handed Rafael Benitez's men all three points in a game that saw the Hammers fail to carve many significant chances of note.

"We made a mistake that led to their first goal and it gave them a boost," Bilic told Match of the Day. "We came back in the second half and we better in the first 10 minutes, but it's a game of mistakes. We didn't play good, we have to admit it, they were the better side. The goals helped them. They deserved those goals because they pressured high up the pitch.

"We have to admit they were better in everything, especially in determination and wanting to win second balls and making a transition when doing that. We didn't deserve anything.

"They were more powerful than us. It wasn't good enough."

After the international break Bilic's side host in-form Huddersfield Town, while Newcastle travel to Swansea City.

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic during the EFL Cup (3rd Round) match between West Ham United and Accrington Stanley at the London Stadium on September 21, 2016
Bilic: 'Newcastle do not lack ambition'
expand
 