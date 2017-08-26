Aug 26, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​St James' Park
NewcastleNewcastle United
3-0
West HamWest Ham United
Joselu (36'), Clark (72'), Mitrovic (86')
Merino (83')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Hernandez (17'), Fernandes (65'), Sakho (78')

Rafael Benitez still hopeful of bringing in more players

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez on March 20, 2016
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez suggests that he will push ahead with his plans to bring in more new players in the remaining five days of the transfer window.
Rafael Benitez has revealed that he is still keen to bring in more new players after seeing Newcastle United pick up their first victory of the season.

The Magpies put a run of three-successive defeats in all competitions behind them as they cruised to a 3-0 victory over West Ham United on Saturday afternoon.

Benitez has made no secret of the fact that he is desperate to further bolster his squad, having so far splashed out just £35m, and the impressive team performance against the Hammers has not altered his view.

"They know exactly what we are talking about in terms of targets, players going out because we have too many," he told reporters. "Hopefully we can do this. Nothing changed after the first two games, or even the first three games, nothing has changed now. We have a clear idea of what we want to do and we will try to do it.

"I don't know if we can do everything but we will try to. Normally whenever you win you are happy. In the way we won here and the performances of the players, the connection between players and fans, it makes you very happy.

"It is always nice to win, especially when you win at home, three goals, clean sheet, team effort, a lot of good performances, so really positive. The team worked very hard, the fans appreciated that. They were behind the players. They can make the difference. The main thing for me is the team."

Newcastle, who are now 15th in the Premier League table, travel to Swansea City in their next outing after the international break.

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur on May 5, 2017
