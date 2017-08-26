Aug 26, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Vicarage Road
Watford
0-0
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion

Britos (24')
FT

Saltor (17')

Chris Hughton hopeful of attacking reinforcements

Brighton manager Chris Hughton looks on ahead of the Pre Season Friendly between Crawley Town and Brighton & Hove Albion at the Checkatrade.com Stadium on July 22, 2015
Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton says that he hopes to bring in "more attacking threat" in the remaining days of the transfer window.
Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has said that he hopes to bring in some new attacking players before the transfer window closes on Thursday.

The Seagulls claimed their first point of the season today in holding Watford to a goalless draw at Vicarage Road, having been previously beaten by Manchester City and Leicester City.

The newcomers have yet to score in any of their three league fixtures to date and while Hughton admitted to being pleased with a point, he thinks that making new additions up front in the next week will be vital for their chances of surviving in the division.

"[Not scoring] is a concern, yes, because on the balance of play and getting in areas we are, we should do better," Hughton told BBC Sport.

"We need to find a way to win these games. We hit the post twice and feel it is coming.

"I hope we are successful in this transfer window to get a bit more attacking threat. I hope I'll be busy, can't guarantee it but we are trying as hard as we can. It is a difficult market."

Hughton's side have brought in eight new faces to the first team so far this summer but have yet to sign a recognised striker.

