Paris Saint-Germain reject Barcelona bid for Angel di Maria?

Long-limbed Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring lors de la finale de la Coupe de la Ligue entre Lille et PSG le 23 Avril, 2016
© AFP
Paris Saint-Germain reportedly turn down an offer of €35m (£32.4m) from Barcelona for Angel di Maria.
Last Updated: Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 13:57 UK

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly turned down a €35m (£32.4m) offer from Barcelona for winger Angel di Maria.

The 29-year-old has been linked with the La Liga side in recent weeks following Les Parisiens' world-record acquisition of Neymar, which left the Catalan club with significant funds at their disposal to purchase multiple replacements.

According to AS, Barca firmed up their interest with the €35m bid in recent days but it was immediately rejected by the Ligue 1 outfit as being "insufficient".

The newspaper claims that PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi views the Argentine as a key part of his plans for the club this season as they look to regain the domestic title and mount a serious challenge in the Champions League.

Former Real Madrid star Di Maria, meanwhile, is said to be keen on the prospect of a return to La Liga with Barca, where he would join up with compatriots Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano.

PSG signed Di Maria from Manchester United on a four-year deal in 2015 for a fee believed to be around £44m.

